Underdogs have feasted the past three Wild Card weekends, devouring favorites at an 11-1 ATS clip in those 12 games. Wild Card Weekend is even wilder in 2021, as six games are on the betting docket after the league added a pair of matchups.

And a couple of divisional matchups (Pittsburgh-Cleveland and Seattle-Rams) add even more trendy spice to the mix, because bettors have recent data to analyze.

What are the best NFL Wild Card betting trends? How about a 17-0 streak? How about a 2-9 ATS run as home playoff faves? Read on and check out the latest NFL lines (these numbers are Monday morning spreads from BetRivers and SugarHouse)

Saturday Jan. 6 Wild Card Trends

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills -7, Total 52 | Matchup Report

The Bills almost always win as favorites, the Colts almost always lose as underdogs. Now for that tricky spread part where Buffalo has turned the trick eight straight times for bettors. Maybe the dominant UNDER trend on Indy will prevail here.

Bills are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games when playing as the favorite (10-4 ATS)

Colts are 6-23 SU in their last 29 games as the underdog

Bills have covered 8 straight games

Colts 3-7 ATS in their last 10 conference games

UNDER is 16-6 Indianapolis’ last 22 games against Buffalo

UNDER is 8-3 Indianapolis’ last 11 games at Buffalo

UNDER is 11-3 Indianapolis’ last 14 games played in January.

UNDER is 13-3 Indianapolis’ last 16 games played on a Saturday

OVER is 7-1 Buffalo’s last 8 Saturday home games

LA Rams vs Seattle Seahawks -4.5, Total 43 | Matchup Report

Not a lot here. The Rams have been playing UNDER lately and tend to cover against conference foes.

UNDER is 11-2 LA Rams’ last 13 games.

Rams 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games at Seattle.

Rams 20-7-1 ATS in their last 28 conference games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team +8, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

Tampa Bay is a road playoff favorite for the second time in franchise history and first time since losing 21-3 at Philly Dec. 31, 2000.

Tampa 2-12-1 ATS in their last 15 Saturday games

Tampa 9-2 SU in their last 11 road games.

OVER is 17-5 Tampa Bay’s last 22 conference games

Washington 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games as the underdog

Sunday Jan. 7 Wild Card Trends

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans +3.5, Total 54 | Matchup Report

Tons of positive Ravens trends, tons of OVER trends….

Ravens have covered 6 straight and 19-7-1 ATS in their last 27 games

Ravens 15-4-2 ATS in their last 21 road games.

Ravens 15-5 ATS in their last 20 conference games.

Ravens 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in January.

OVER is 22-7 Tennessee’s last 29 games.

OVER is 15-6 Tennessee’s last 21 home games.

OVER is 16-6 Tennessee’s last 22 conference games

OVER in 9-2 Tennessee’s last 11 games as the underdog

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints -9.5, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report

The Saints have been brutal as playoff chalk over the years, bleeding money to a 2-9 ATS rate in this situation since 1980. They lost outright past two seasons in this role as well, to the Vikings last season and to the Rams a year earlier.

Saints 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games

Saints have won 6 straight SU vs Bears

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers -4, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report

It’s the first Cleveland playoff game since Jan. 5, 2003 when they lost 36-33 at Pittsburgh as 8-point road dogs. Kelly Holcomb passed for 428 yards but was out-dueled by Tommy Maddox.

Steelers 17-0 SU in their last 17 at home against Cleveland.

Browns 3-11 ATS in their last 14 road games.

Browns failed to cover 8 straight divisional games

OVER is 25-8 Pittsburgh’s last 33 games played in January

More NFL Wild Card betting trends coming soon