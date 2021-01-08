We’re here to guide you with weekly picks against the spread every week, and we’re still well above .500 as the playoffs get underway. Here are six fresh takes for the start of the playoffs.

Here are NFL Wild Card picks on all six games this weekend.

2020 RECORD: 127-115-10

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AT BUFFALO BILLS (-6): BILLS

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has won just two playoff games since 2010 and has a career 84.2 passer rating in the postseason. He’ll be without steady left tackle Anthony Castonzo on short rest on the road with even a small Buffalo crowd is likely to make an impact Saturday in Orchard Park

The smoking-hot Bills offense has averaged 38 points per game over the course of a six-game winning streak. The Bills win this by a double-digit margin.

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-3.5): SEAHAWKS

Jared Goff was playing at a mediocre level even before breaking the thumb on his throwing hand, so the Rams likely have a quarterback problem regardless who starts against a defense that has surrendered a league-low 14.0 points per game since Week 12.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t been himself down the stretch for Seattle, but at home against a familiar D, he should take care of business. Dodge the hook if you can but the Seahawks look like a safe bet here.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-8) AT WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: WASHINGTON

The Bucs and their ancient quarterback are 1-3 straight-up and against the spread this year on less than seven days’ rest, which is why Washington might have caught a break with this game slated for Saturday.

The WFT is getting far too many points at home under those circumstances. They have one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the NFL, and that’s exactly Tom Brady’s playoff kryptonite. Alex Smith at least is battle-tested and Antonio Gibson might be playing well enough to hang in against a strong run defense. Toss in Mike Evans’ injury and Washington should keep this close.

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-3.5) AT TENNESSEE TITANS: TITANS

I don’t trust Lamar Jackson in big spots, especially on the road as a 3.5-point favorite against a team that won multiple playoff games in 2019. The Titans have something special going with 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry and highly-rated quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and Mike Vrabel should have his defense prepared to limit Jackson’s damage.

This line is inflated by Baltimore’s end-of-season hot streak, but don’t be fooled by that. Four of the Ravens’ last five wins came in blowout fashion but against teams that ranked in the bottom 10 in DVOA. Tennessee wins outright.

CHICAGO BEARS AT NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-10): SAINTS

Bears back David Montgomery was on a roll before hitting a wall the last couple of weeks, which could be problematic against the Saints’ No. 2-rated run D in terms of DVOA. If he gets shut down, it could all fall on the completely untrustworthy Mitchell Trubisky.

Meanwhile, Drew Brees is getting healthy just in time and he should have top weapons Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara back here. Those three should have a field day against a decent defense that is banged up in the secondary. At home, New Orleans runs away with it.

CLEVELAND BROWNS AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-6): STEELERS

It’s been a nice season for the Browns, but I think this is the end of the road. Baker Mayfield in his first-ever playoff start against the league’s top pass rush and potential defensive player of the year T.J. Watt? No bueno, especially with the Cleveland offensive line ravaged by injuries and COVID-19.

Throw in that the Browns won’t even have their bloody head coach and this feels like a blowout on the road against a veteran Pittsburgh team with Super Bowl pedigree.

