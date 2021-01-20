Packers Bucs Playoff Props: Brady, Rodgers Picks

The point spread is stuck at 3, pretty uneventful so far this week, but the Packers Bucs playoff prop bets lineup is plenty exciting.

Was it a fluke or a trend when both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers scored TD runs in the divisional playoff round? I think it was the start of a mini-trend that will continue here in the NFC title game.

We offer up our top four Anytime TD prop picks and our rationale for why you will turn a tidy profit Sunday by following these suggestions.

And check out our Tampa Bay vs Green Bay betting preview and point spread pick over here before laying your wagers on this NFC title game, Battle of the Bays.

Packers Bucs Playoff Prop Bets

Ronald Jones II Anytime TD +190

Now this one was tough. I wanted to take a running back with my lead Buccaneers pick, and Leonard Fournette has been the lead running back for the Bucs the previous two games.

Jones has been recovering from quad and finger injuries the last two weeks, which has hurt his carry totals. He is back healthy and should have a big role on Sunday. The Packers’ run defense has some holes that the Bucs will be looking to exploit.

The Packers finished 17th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, which is misleading considering teams have been throwing on the Packers late in games due to being down by multiple scores. The Packers finished the season with the 21st DVOA rush defense.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anytime TD +275

Valdes-Scantling left me hanging last week. He had two drops in the end-zone, and Aaron Rodgers missed him on a wide-open deep pass that would have ended in a touchdown. So why am I going back to him?

Well, for one, he should have had three touchdowns last weekend. I love going back to guys who had a drop in the end-zone the game before. Also, the Packers are going to have to air it out in this game. The Buccaneers own the top rush defense in the NFL.

Longshot: Aaron Rodgers Anytime TD +400

Rodgers will almost certainly finish the game with a passing touchdown, but can he find the end-zone using his legs? Well, he did last week.

Come playoff time; teams need to do anything it takes to get in the end-zone. Usually, coaches will do anything to keep their quarterbacks out of harm’s way, which means they shy away from quarterback sneaks at the 1-yard line. That won’t happen on Championship weekend.

Longshot: Tom Brady Anytime TD +500

Yes, I am going with both quarterbacks in this game. Tom Brady had a touchdown last week, and his quarterback sneak stats are incredible. Since 2001, Brady has the highest EPA per play on quarterback sneaks in the league, and it’s not even close.