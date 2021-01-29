What to Look For - Week 9 Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady Super Bowl Props

January 29, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

You have the best QB of his generation against the best QB of the current generation, which means oddsmakers should probably be creating lots of Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady Super Bowl props.

And they are not letting us down, with dozens of fun wagers on each, as Super Bowl 55 gets ready to go down between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From over-under rushing yards to over-under passing yards and even INTs, books have been busy with props on these stars.

Watch for line moves, cool bonus offers and hundreds of team and player props when you check out BetRivers (IllinoisIndianaColoradoIowa) and SugarHouse (New Jersey) sportsbooks.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Props

OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns

After seeing the way Mahomes played last week, I cannot take the under on this. He also had three touchdowns passes against the Bucs back in Week 12. 

OVER 18.5 Rushing Yards

The Bucs pass rush is going to force Mahomes to scramble a little. He looked just fine last week moving around, so I don’t think the toe injury should be something to worry about. 

UNDER 41 Passing Attempts 

Mahomes hasn’t eclipsed 40 passing attempts in back to back games. I think the Chiefs will score on some big plays, which should keep his attempts to a minimum. 

UNDER 28.5 Passing Completions

In Mahomes last six games, he has hit 29 passing completions just once. Like the passing attempts prop, Mahomes’ ability to hit the deep ball should limit his completions. 

OVER 0.5 Interceptions

Mahomes had two interceptions in last year’s Super Bowl and still pulled off the victory. The Bucs have forced an interception in all three playoff games this year. 

Tom Brady Super Bowl Props

UNDER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns

Brady has been under three passing touchdowns in two of his last three games. It’s important to remember that the Chiefs’ pass defense is solid. They allowed an average of 1.8 passing touchdowns per game. 

OVER 0.5 Rushing Yards

The over is slated at around +190 on most sportsbooks. Brady has at least one rushing yard in two of his last four games. Since 2001, Brady has the highest EPA per play on quarterback sneaks in the league. I fully expect at least one Brady quarterback sneak in this game. 

OVER 37.5 Passing Attempts

Brady has eclipsed 37 passing attempts three times in his last six games. I am banking on this game turning into a shootout. 

UNDER 24.5 Passing Completions 

This Bucs offense is not completion friendly. They like to attack you downfield, which are lower percentage throws. Brady has a below 60% completion percentage in three straight games. 

OVER 0.5 Interceptions

Brady threw three interceptions last week. The Chiefs defense has forced an interception in back-to-back games.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Brady Mahomes Props

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review