Travis Fulgham Anytime TD +200

The Fulgham hype trained has slowed down the last two weeks. After getting off to a miraculous five game start to his season, he only has 2 catches for 16 yards in his last two games.

The Eagles offense has been at it’s best when Fulgham is heavily involved. They were 3-2 in the five weeks Fulgham took off, and have been 0-2 since. The Seahawks are awful at defending WRs. They give up the most fantasy points to WRs in the league, so this could be the game we see Fulgham get back on track.

Will Dissly Anytime TD +300

With Greg Olsen done for the year, Dissly will step in and be the starting TE for Seattle. Dissly has 163 yards and 1 TD on the season.

The Eagles struggle against TEs. Recently they have been better, however they still are 19th in fantasy points allowed by TEs. Majority of the attention will be on D.K Metcalf, so this could open up the middle of the field for Dissly.

Longshot: Tyler Lockett 2+ TDs +400

Lockett gets lost in all the Metcalf hype, but he is a legit #1 WR. He has 67 catches for 748 yards and 8 TDs already this season.

Lockett already has two multiple TD games this season, and this is a very favorable matchup for him. Darius Slay will be following D.K Metcalf around the field in this game, which leaves Avante Maddox vs Tyler Lockett. Maddox is currently ranked 120th out of 126 CBs in the NFL according to PFF.

Russell Wilson Over 31.5 Rushing yards

The Eagles play a ton of man to man defense, which is perfect for a QB who likes to scramble. Philadelphia also has a mediocre linebacker and safety room that Wilson can take advantage of. Wilson has eclipsed 31.5 rushing yards in his last two games.