Jan 27, 2020; Miami Beach, Florida; USA; General overall view of Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Browns Pick, Betting Preview

Since 2000, these two teams have met a total of five times. The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 in those games, and have a point differential of +54 in those five games.

However, this is a different Cleveland Browns team and this is the first time they have ever been favored against Philly. The Browns are 6-3, and off to their best start since 2014. Meanwhile, the Eagles are a flat out mess. They lost to the Giants last week 27-17, and are spiralling downwards at 3-5-1.

Even with the Eagles struggles, I like them to keep this game close and cover the 3-point spread. 

Odds: Cleveland -3, Total 47.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report  

Eagles Browns Pick

Why the Eagles will cover the spread

What a week for the Eagles and their fans. Doug Pederson was on Philly talk radio ranting about how mad he is with his team’s play, and Carson Wentz was facing criticism from reporters about his apparent sloppy practice habits.

I actually think all the media craze could force the Eagles to be more focused on Sunday. 

The Browns offense has been a roller coaster this season. They have scored 10 points or less in four games this season, and their passing game has been virtually nonexistent the last two games. 

The Eagles offense will be getting some much needed reinforcements. Isaac Seamalo will start at LG for the Eagles, where they have had four different players start for them this year. Isaac provides some much needed stability for Wentz. 

Why the Browns will cover the spread

The Browns are running into the Eagles at the perfect time. The Eagles are trending downwards, while the Browns are trending upwards. Even with the Browns only scoring 10 points last week, they had both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb run for over 100 yards. 

The Eagles run defense has been bad this season. They are 26th in yards per game on the ground, and have gotten some mediocre play from the interior of their defensive line. Chubb and Hunt should be able to have their way with the Eagles run defense. 

The Browns defense isn’t ranked high in any major categories, however they do take the ball away. They are 8th in the NFL in takeaways, and will play Wentz who leads the NFL in interceptions. 

Eagles Browns pick

The Browns will be without Myles Garrett due to Covid-19, which is a massive loss for their defense. The Browns don’t have much star power on defense when Garrett is out, so this looks like a game the Eagles offense can get there rhythm back.

I’m taking the Eagles in what should be a great game.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

