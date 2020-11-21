Eagles Browns Pick, Betting Preview

Why the Eagles will cover the spread

What a week for the Eagles and their fans. Doug Pederson was on Philly talk radio ranting about how mad he is with his team’s play, and Carson Wentz was facing criticism from reporters about his apparent sloppy practice habits.

I actually think all the media craze could force the Eagles to be more focused on Sunday.

The Browns offense has been a roller coaster this season. They have scored 10 points or less in four games this season, and their passing game has been virtually nonexistent the last two games.

The Eagles offense will be getting some much needed reinforcements. Isaac Seamalo will start at LG for the Eagles, where they have had four different players start for them this year. Isaac provides some much needed stability for Wentz.

Why the Browns will cover the spread

The Browns are running into the Eagles at the perfect time. The Eagles are trending downwards, while the Browns are trending upwards. Even with the Browns only scoring 10 points last week, they had both Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb run for over 100 yards.

The Eagles run defense has been bad this season. They are 26th in yards per game on the ground, and have gotten some mediocre play from the interior of their defensive line. Chubb and Hunt should be able to have their way with the Eagles run defense.

The Browns defense isn’t ranked high in any major categories, however they do take the ball away. They are 8th in the NFL in takeaways, and will play Wentz who leads the NFL in interceptions.

Eagles Browns pick

The Browns will be without Myles Garrett due to Covid-19, which is a massive loss for their defense. The Browns don’t have much star power on defense when Garrett is out, so this looks like a game the Eagles offense can get there rhythm back.

I’m taking the Eagles in what should be a great game.