Eagles Browns Pick, Betting Preview

Since 2000, these two teams have met a total of five times. The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 in those games, and have a point differential of +54 in those five games.
However, this is a different Cleveland Browns team and this is the first time they have ever been favored against Philly. The Browns are 6-3, and off to their best start since 2014. Meanwhile, the Eagles are a flat out mess. They lost to the Giants last week 27-17, and are spiralling downwards at 3-5-1.
Even with the Eagles struggles, I like them to keep this game close and cover the 3-point spread.
Odds: Cleveland -3, Total 47.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report