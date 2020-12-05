Eagles Packers Pick, Betting Preview

The Green Bay Packers have dominated the NFC in the last couple of years. They are 17-5 against NFC opponents in their last 22 games, and will take on a 3-7-1 Eagles team at Lambeau field.
The Packers are coming off a blowout win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night, while the Eagles are coming off an embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football. This game has all the makings of a blowout like last week’s Green Bay game at home to Chicago. I like the Packers to cover the big home number.
Eagles Packers pick, odds: Green Bay -9, Total 49.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report