Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Packers Pick, Betting Preview

December 05, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Green Bay Packers have dominated the NFC in the last couple of years. They are 17-5 against NFC opponents in their last 22 games, and will take on a 3-7-1 Eagles team at Lambeau field.

The Packers are coming off a blowout win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night, while the Eagles are coming off an embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football. This game has all the makings of a blowout like last week’s Green Bay game at home to Chicago. I like the Packers to cover the big home number. 

Eagles Packers pick, odds: Green Bay -9, Total 49.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report 

Why the Packers will cover the spread

Aaron Rodgers is playing out of his mind this year. He has 33 TDs and 4 INTs already this season. He only had 26 TDs last year, so he is on pace to shatter his 2019 season. Rodgers is currently second in MVP odds at +550, right behind Patrick Mahomes. 

The Packers offense as a whole is rolling. They are ranked 2nd in DVOA, and 3rd in pass offense DVOA. The Packers are 1st in the NFL in points per game, and have scored more than 20 points in all but one game this season. The Eagles defense has been better as of late, but they still allow 25.2 points per game, which is 16th in the league. 

The Eagles offense is a flat out mess right now. Carson Wentz is looking like one of the worst QBs in the league, and the offense as a whole has yet to score more than 30 points in a game all season. 

Why the Eagles will cover the spread

Again, the Eagles are a flat-out mess right now. They have lost three in a row, and are struggling mightily on offense. They rank 30th in DVOA on offense. The only way this team can get going is if they tailor the offense around Miles Sanders. 

The Packers run defense has been atrocious since 2019. They rank 24th in run defense DVOA, so this is the perfect opportunity for the Eagles to get their run game going. Sanders is 2nd amongst RBs in yards per carry with 5.6, however he has only carried the ball 22 times in his last two games. 

Eagles Packers pick

The Eagles refusal to run the ball is simply baffling. They are third in yards per carry, but 28th in rush attempts. The offense refuses to adapt, and I think this game could get ugly. I like the Packers to win by two or more scores. Take the Packers -9. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
