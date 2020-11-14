Eagles Giants Betting Preview, Pick

So say the New York Giants have struggled against the arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles is an understatement. The Giants are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games against Philadelphia, with their last win coming back in 2016.
To say the Giants have been terrible as a home underdog is also an understatement, as they are 1-13 SU, 2-12 ATS in their past 14 games in this situation.
However, a win on Sunday would jolt themselves right back into the pathetic NFC East race. The Eagles are coming off a bye week, and are getting some much needed reinforcements back from injury. I like the Eagles off the bye, and they win comfortably against an overmatched Giants squad.
Eagles Giants Pick, Odds: Giants +4, Total 44.5 at SugarHouse NJ | Matchup Report