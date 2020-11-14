Eagles Giants Betting Preview, Pick

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The last time the Eagles played was Week 8 Sunday Night against the Ben-DiNucci led Cowboys. The Eagles played terrible, but were able to hold off a 23-9 win. The Eagles are off their bye week and sitting in first place in the NFC East.

The Eagles are finally starting to get healthy. They had a clean injury report on Friday, as players like Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders and Lane Johnson are all supposed to play on Sunday. The Eagles desperately missed Sanders’ production. He had two 74 yard runs already this season, and provides big play ability from the RB position that Wentz desperately needs.

In their first meeting, Darius Slay was able to completely shut down Darius Slayton. The Eagles defense matches up well against the Giants, especially considering the Giants are going with a RB by committee approach.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants have been playing great football as of late. They are 1-1 in their last two games, and their loss was a well fought loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

The Giants might be a severely underrated team. They rank higher than the Eagles in team efficiency, and are 6-3 ATS in their 9 games this season. The Giants lost on a game winning drive in their last game against the Eagles, so they should be motivated to bounce back.

Wayne Gallman has provided some much needed juice on the Giants offense, and they should be able to move the ball against the Eagles.

Eagles Giants pick

I like the Eagles in this spot. They are almost fully healthy, and coming off a bye week. The Giants are coming off a win against Washington, and might come back down to earth on Sunday. We take the Eagles as small road favorites here at -4. (Eagles and Giants fans can watch for line updates and check out game props and specials at SugarHouse).