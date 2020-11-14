Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) attempts a pass in front of the rush of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles Giants Betting Preview, Pick

November 14, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

So say the New York Giants have struggled against the arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles is an understatement. The Giants are 1-12 SU in their last 13 games against Philadelphia, with their last win coming back in 2016.

To say the Giants have  been terrible as a home underdog is also an understatement, as they are 1-13 SU, 2-12 ATS in their past 14 games in this situation.

However, a win on Sunday would jolt themselves right back into the pathetic NFC East race. The Eagles are coming off a bye week, and are getting some much needed reinforcements back from injury. I like the Eagles off the bye, and they win comfortably against an overmatched Giants squad.

Eagles Giants Pick, Odds: Giants +4, Total 44.5 

 

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The last time the Eagles played was Week 8 Sunday Night against the Ben-DiNucci led Cowboys. The Eagles played terrible, but were able to hold off a 23-9 win. The Eagles are off their bye week and sitting in first place in the NFC East. 

The Eagles are finally starting to get healthy. They had a clean injury report on Friday, as players like Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders and Lane Johnson are all supposed to play on Sunday. The Eagles desperately missed Sanders’ production. He had two 74 yard runs already this season, and provides big play ability from the RB position that Wentz desperately needs. 

In their first meeting, Darius Slay was able to completely shut down Darius Slayton. The Eagles defense matches up well against the Giants, especially considering the Giants are going with a RB by committee approach. 

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants have been playing great football as of late. They are 1-1 in their last two games, and their loss was a well fought loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. 

The Giants might be a severely underrated team. They rank higher than the Eagles in team efficiency, and are 6-3 ATS in their 9 games this season. The Giants lost on a game winning drive in their last game against the Eagles, so they should be motivated to bounce back.

Wayne Gallman has provided some much needed juice on the Giants offense, and they should be able to move the ball against the Eagles. 

Eagles Giants pick

I like the Eagles in this spot. They are almost fully healthy, and coming off a bye week. The Giants are coming off a win against Washington, and might come back down to earth on Sunday. We take the Eagles as small road favorites here at -4. (Eagles and Giants fans can watch for line updates and check out game props and specials at SugarHouse).

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

