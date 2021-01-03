Philadelphia Washington Props: Hurts, Ertz, Thomas

The main drama is the NFC East – if Washington wins, they claim the title. If Philadelphia prevails, then the winner of the Giants-Cowboys game is the shamefully bad playoff team.

But with a divisional clash, QB drama in Washington and injury woes in Philly, there is also prop drama and profit potential. Check the list of prop bets before kickoff and watch the line moves at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Check out the betting preview and point spread pick on the game as well as the matchup stats and live odds update.

Philadelphia Washington prop bets

Logan Thomas Anytime TD +170

What a year for the former Quarterback. Thomas is ranked 6th amongst all TEs in fantasy points this season, and has been a bright spot for the Washington offense this season.

The Eagles have struggled to contain TEs this year. With McLaurin and Gibson banged up heading into this game, Thomas will be a huge part of Washington’s offense.

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +175

With the Eagles eliminated from playoff contention, they will be resting many of their young offensive weapons in this game. Hurts will have to make some plays for them on the ground.

His running ability has provided the Eagles offense with a different element that wasn’t there with Wentz. Hurts is fighting to prove he is the guy for the Eagles going forward. Expect him to try and make some plays on the ground in the red zone.

Zach Ertz Anytime TD +230

What a disappointing year for Zach Ertz. He has only 319 yards and 1 TD on the season. This could be a huge game for Ertz. His value is free falling.

Dallas Goedert will miss this game, meaning Ertz will start at TE. Washington has allowed 7 TDs to TEs this year, and Ertz will ultimately be Hurts best weapon in the passing game.

Heavy Longshot: Quez Watkins Anytime TD +800

The Eagles will definitely be looking to get a look at some of their rookies in this game, and I expect a heavy dose of Quez Watkins.

With no DeSean Jackson in this one, Watkins will be the deep threat for the Eagles. He can absolutely fly. He had a TD in the game against Arizona just two weeks ago, so getting him at +800 is some good value.

Heavy Longshot: Antonio Gandy-Golden +850

This one is simply based on snap count percentage. He played 83% of the snaps last week, and with McLaurin banged up, he will continue to see the field.

Gandy-Golden is a big bodied WR that Alex Smith can look for in the red zone. The Eagles secondary is also severely banged up.