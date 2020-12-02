Steelers Ravens Prop Bets, Week 12 Picks

We end Week 12 (finally) with a Wednesday afternoon game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Here are our Anytime TD prop bets for the game. And read our betting preview as well.

Gus Edwards Anytime TD +175

Edwards will take the role as the lead RB in this game, as J.K Dobbins and Marvin Ingram will be out due to Covid-19. Edwards has 376 yards and 3 TDs on the season. He is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Edwards could be a starting RB anywhere else in the NFL, but has been stuck in a RB by committee backfield in Baltimore. I think this could be a breakout game for him. Last time these two teams met, Edwards had 87 yards on 16 carries and a TD. Edwards should see 20-25 touches in this game, so getting him at +175 is tremendous value.

Chase Claypool Anytime TD +125

Claypool has been a TD machine for the Steelers this year. He has 10 TDs on the year, which is remarkable considering he is a rookie. Claypool is leading all rookies with 10 TDs, and is 4th in receiving yards with 559.

Chase had a TD the last time these two teams met, and has established himself as Big Bens go to target in the red zone. Getting a guy with 10 TDs on the season at +125 is something I simply cannot pass up on

Longshot: Steelers D/ST Anytime TD +400

With so much uncertainty on the Ravens offense, taking the Steelers D at +400 is definitely something to look at.

RGIII has only started one game since 2016, and he struggled in that only start. He threw 2 INTs and has always been susceptible to turnovers. The Steelers also lead the league in takeaways with 21.

Longshot: Dez Bryant Anytime TD +375

RGIII will be throwing to Dez Bryant on a Wednesday afternoon. What a weird year. Bryant is back on the Ravens and actually got five targets in his debut last week.

With so much uncertainty on the Ravens offense, I could see them throwing a fade or two to Dez in the red zone. He is at his best one on one in the red zone, so today could be his first TD in three years.