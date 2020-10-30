Steelers vs Ravens Pick, Trend Analysis

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens were declared as one of the best teams in the league heading into this season, and they have not disappointed. They are sitting at 5-1, and are 1 game back of the division leading Steelers. The Ravens defense has been stellar this season, currently owning the 4th ranked DVOA defense in the league.

The Ravens newest acquisition Yannick Ngakoue will make his Ravens debut, and will provide a huge boost to their pass rush. The Ravens are already 2nd in the NFL in team sacks, and this addition makes them that much more dangerous.

On offense, the Ravens need to get their passing offense going. The Steelers pass rush is elite, so having Lamar Jackson being able to escape the pressure is key. Lamar has yet to have a breakout game this season and he has ultimately regressed since last year. I think he has a statement game in this one.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and are coming off a big win over the Tennessee Titans. They are also 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games as underdogs.

The Steelers have to get after Jackson in this one. The Steelers are 1st in team sacks, and will have their hands full keeping him in check. The Steelers own the 1st ranked rush defense, so forcing the Ravens to become one dimensional is key.

Steelers Ravens Pick

The Ravens are simply going to need this game more than the Steelers. If the Ravens lose, they go two games down on the division, which makes it extremely difficult for them to win the AFC North. The Steelers were awful in the 2nd half against Tennessee, and I think that translates to this game. Give me the Ravens in this one.