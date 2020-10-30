Steelers vs Ravens Pick, Trend Analysis

The UNDER has hit in 5 out of the last 6 games at Baltimore between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens and there are no less than eight unique trends favoring the UNDER here in Week 8.
This is the Game of the Week and its hard to bet against the only undefeated team in the league, but I am going to do just that. I like the Baltimore Ravens at home covering –4 against the Steelers.
As for the OVER UNDER angles, check out Trend Dummy’s weekly NFL trends bit to explore his rationale for playing UNDER.
Steelers Ravens Odds: Ravens -4, Total 46.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report