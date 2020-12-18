Steelers Bengals Pick, MNF Betting Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated at Paul Brown Stadium the last decade. They are 12-3-2 ATS in their last 16 games at Cincinnati, who they will play on Monday Night Football in Week 15.
The Steelers are desperate for a win. After starting 11-0, they have now lost back to back games, and are struggling tremendously on offense. This is the perfect get right game for the Steelers. I am taking the Steelers as the heavy favorite on the road.
The cautionary tale on Pittsburgh as double-digit road favorites is well-known. Trend Dummy reminds us that the Steelers are 2-13 ATS as double digit road favorites since 1980, although they did cover once in this situation already in 2020.
Steelers Bengals Betting Pick, Odds: Cincinnati +13, Total 40.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report