Steelers Bengals Pick, MNF Betting Preview

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

It’s been a rough go for Steeler nation the last two games. They got upset by the Washington Football Team in Week 13, then lost on Sunday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills last week.

Their offense has stalled, and seem to have lost all juice it had earlier in the year. Good thing they are playing the Bengals in Week 15.

The Bengals defense is bad. They just allowed an Andy Dalton led Cowboys team to hang 30 points on them, and have struggled mightily against the pass all year. They are 22nd in passing yards allowed per game, and rank 28th in pass defense DVOA. This fits perfectly into what the Steelers want to do on offense. They are a quick passing offense, which is a bad matchup for the Bengals defense. The Steelers scored 36 points on the Bengals back in Week 10.

Why the Bengals will cover the spread

To say the Bengals are struggling right now would be an understatement. They have now lost nine games in a row, and are without their last two first round picks in Joe Burrow and Jonah Williams. The future is bright for this team, however they are simply going through the motions to finish this season.

The Bengals have to be able to throw the ball downfield in this game. The Steelers have allowed Josh Allen and Alex Smith to pick them apart the last two weeks. Their pass defense is shaky, and the Bengals have some weapons on the outside in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Steelers Bengals betting pick

I did my best to try and find a reason to pick the Bengals, but the cupboard is so bare. The Bengals are starting Brandon Allen, and he’s shown nothing in his two starts this year. The Steelers need this game, and I expect this to be a blowout.