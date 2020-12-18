Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers Bengals Pick, MNF Betting Preview

December 18, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated at Paul Brown Stadium the last decade. They are 12-3-2 ATS in their last 16 games at Cincinnati, who they will play on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

The Steelers are desperate for a win. After starting 11-0, they have now lost back to back games, and are struggling tremendously on offense. This is the perfect get right game for the Steelers. I am taking the Steelers as the heavy favorite on the road.

The cautionary tale on Pittsburgh as double-digit road favorites is well-known. Trend Dummy reminds us that the Steelers are 2-13 ATS as double digit road favorites since 1980, although they did cover once in this situation already in 2020.

Steelers Bengals Betting Pick, Odds: Cincinnati +13, Total 40.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report 

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

It’s been a rough go for Steeler nation the last two games. They got upset by the Washington Football Team in Week 13, then lost on Sunday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills last week.

Their offense has stalled, and seem to have lost all juice it had earlier in the year. Good thing they are playing the Bengals in Week 15. 

The Bengals defense is bad. They just allowed an Andy Dalton led Cowboys team to hang 30 points on them, and have struggled mightily against the pass all year. They are 22nd in passing yards allowed per game, and rank 28th in pass defense DVOA. This fits perfectly into what the Steelers want to do on offense. They are a quick passing offense, which is a bad matchup for the Bengals defense. The Steelers scored 36 points on the Bengals back in Week 10. 

Why the Bengals will cover the spread

To say the Bengals are struggling right now would be an understatement. They have now lost nine games in a row, and are without their last two first round picks in Joe Burrow and Jonah Williams. The future is bright for this team, however they are simply going through the motions to finish this season. 

The Bengals have to be able to throw the ball downfield in this game. The Steelers have allowed Josh Allen and Alex Smith to pick them apart the last two weeks. Their pass defense is shaky, and the Bengals have some weapons on the outside in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Steelers Bengals betting pick

I did my best to try and find a reason to pick the Bengals, but the cupboard is so bare. The Bengals are starting Brandon Allen, and he’s shown nothing in his two starts this year. The Steelers need this game, and I expect this to be a blowout. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

