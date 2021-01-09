Steelers Browns Wild Card Props, Mayfield, Landry Picks

Pittsburgh and Cleveland go at it again and we have learned plenty about player tendencies in this AFC North rivalry. That wisdom and handicapping savvy has translated into five top Steelers Browns Wild Card prop bets here for Sunday night.

Diontae Johnson Anytime TD +120

There are plenty of good options to go with for Pittsburgh, but Johnson at +120 is tremendous value. He gets lost in all the Chase Claypool hype.

Johnson leads the Pittsburgh offense in targets, and I am expecting Ben Roethlisberger to continue to look his way in the playoffs. He has 31 targets and 2 TDs in his last three games.

Jarvis Landry Anytime TD +162

Jarvis got off to a slow start this season, but has really turned it on as of late. He has become a focal point of the Browns play action pass offense, and will need to play a massive role if the Browns want to go far in the playoffs.

In his last five games, Landry has 44 targets and 3 TDs. Baker Mayfield trusts Landry, and will definitely look his way in the red-zone

Donovan Peoples-Jones Anytime TD +450

Peoples-Jones left last week’s game with a concussion, but he has cleared protocol and looks like he is ready to go for Sunday Night. He is the Browns deep threat on offense.

The Browns are going to have to take some shots downfield in this game. Peoples-Jones has two TDs of 20+ yards this season.

Baker Mayfield OVER 239.5 Passing Yards

I am going to take a shot on Baker in his first career playoff game. After being the first overall pick back in the 2018 NFL draft, he will finally get his chance to prove he was worth the first pick.

Baker has been fantastic down the stretch. He has eclipsed 239.5 passing yards in four of his last five games, and I think he will be asked to throw the ball more than usual in this game. The Steelers main focus will be to slow down Nick Chubb.

Kareem Hunt OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards

The Browns need to keep Chubb and Hunt fresh throughout the game. I am expecting them to have a balanced rotation between the two, meaning Hunt could have a big night.

He has more than 28.5 rushing yards in four of his last six games.