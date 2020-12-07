Pittsburgh Washington Prop Bets MNF Picks

A doubleheader on Monday Night again and this time the Anytime TD picks focus on the Pittsburgh Washington prop bets menu.

Antonio Gibson Anytime TD +120

Gibson is really starting to come on for Washington. He is without a doubt their best weapon aside from Terry McLaurin.

Last week was Gibson’s coming out party. He ran for 115 yards on 20 carries, and found the end zone 3 times. His target share is drastically increasing every week. He has 42 touches the last two games, and should be the focal point of the offense going forward. Getting him at +120 is great value.

Dionte Johnson Anytime TD +150

A lot of the attention has gone to Chase Claypool this season, with good merit. He has been stellar for the Steelers as a rookie. However, Johnson deserves more credit. He has been a target machine the last four weeks.

He has 50 targets in his last four games alone. Getting a guy with that target share at +150 is tremendous value. Washington has a very good pass defense, but their best corner in Kendall Fuller will be focusing on Claypool. Johnson should see a very favorable matchup against Ronald Darby.

Antonio Gibson Over 18.5 Receiving Yards

This line seems far too low. As stated above, Gibson is becoming the focal point of Washington’s offense. He had 7 targets last week in the passing game, and Alex Smith is known for checking the ball down. Gibson has eclipsed 18.5 receiving yards in three of his last four games. This bet seems like a no brainer.

Longshot: Anthony McFarland Jr Anytime TD +333

It’s time to mix in a longshot bet. James Conner is slated to be inactive for this game, which means Benny Snell Jr will start at RB for the Steelers. Last week, McFarland was in the mix behind Snell. I am expecting his snap count to increase this week.

Logan Thomas Under 26.5 Receiving Yards

The Steelers are fantastic at shutting down TEs. They have allowed the fewest fantasy points to TEs this season, and have allowed the fewest passing yards in the league in general this season. I don’t think Thomas is going to be much of a factor in this game.