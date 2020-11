Antonio Brown Anytime TD Scorer +162

Well, here we are. Antonio Brown will be making his Buccaneers debut on Sunday Night, after serving an 8 game suspension. Brown has only played 1 game since 2019.

In the one game Brown played last year, him and Tom Brady had some chemistry. He had 4 catches for 56 yards and a TD, and was targeted 8 times. I think people forget actually how good Brown was from 2013-2018.

He had 9145 yards and 67 TDs in that six year span, and he is still in the prime of his playing career. The Brown signing could ultimately come back to bite the Bucs, but I think Brady looks his way a few times tonight.

Jared Cook Anytime TD Scorer +175

Jared Cook has become one of Drew Brees’ favorite targets this season. He has 19 catches for 249 yards and 4 TDs on the year, and has really been a huge part of this offense while Michael Thomas was out of the lineup.

Cook has been on a roll lately. He has TDs in 3 straight games, and has been a go to target for Brees in the red zone. Tampa Bay also struggles against opposing TEs in the red zone. They have given up a TD to an opposing TE in back to back games.

With a lot of attention going to Thomas and Kamara, Cook should have some good one on one matchups.

Alvin Kamara OVER 45.5 receiving yards

Kamara has really been the glue that has held the Saints offense together. He is playing great in 2020, and is leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage.

Kamara is a huge threat out of the backfield in the passing game. He has more than 45.5 yards receiving in his last 3 games, and I think Sean Payton will continue to target him even with Thomas back.

All Kamara needs to do is break one screen pass to get within range. This one is a no brainer for me considering how incorporated Kamara has been in the passing game.