49ers Bills Prop Bets, Samuel, Mostert

Anytime TD prop picks are on tap for the San Francisco vs Buffalo matchup tonight. Your 49ers Bills prop bets include predictions around Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel and more.

Deebo Samuel Anytime TD +160

Samuel is a jack of all trades type player. He is a huge part of the 49ers offense, but has been dealing with injuries and Covid-19 related issues all season. Well, he is fully back and played terrific last week.

He had 13 targets last week, which accumulated 133 yards. He is used primarily as a jet motion type receiver, so he is good for 5-10 manufactured touches per game. The Bills have the 22nd ranked DVOA run defense, so Kyle Shanahan will be scheming up misdirection runs and throws to Samuel in this game. I expect him to have a big night.

Gabe Davis Anytime TD +250

This is my favorite bet of the night. Getting Davis at +250 is tremendous value. Davis has established himself as the 2nd outside WR across from Stefon Diggs. Last week, he played in 97% of the Bills offensive snaps.

Davis is having a great rookie season. He has exceeded expectations. He is 4th in rookie WR TDs with 4, and is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Buffalo. I think he gets some national recognition tonight.

Longshot: Jordan Reed Anytime TD +250

I know this is set at +250 just like Gabe Davis, but I am going to slot this pick in as my longshot of the night. People forget just how good Reed was in Washington. He was considered a top TE in the league before having concussion problems.

Well, he is back healthy for the 49ers and is starting to become a significant part of their offense. He has at least six targets in back to back weeks, and the Bills have struggled against TEs this season. They are 22nd in fantasy points allowed by TEs, and Reed is due for a breakout game.

Raheem Mostert Over 12.5 Rushing Attempts +100

This line is puzzling. Mostert is back from injury, and is slated as the 49ers top RB. He will get the bulk of the carries in today’s game, and will be going against a pedestrian Bills run defense.

Mostert has eclipsed 13 rush attempts in his last two games, and should be heavily involved in Shanahan’s game plan tonight. Don’t over think this one.