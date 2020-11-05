49ers Packers Prop Bets, Thursday Night Picks

Davante Adams OVER 7.5 receptions

Adams has been a beast since returning from injury. He has 29 catches for 310 yards and 5 TDs since returning from injury three weeks ago.

He has been a target machine the last three weeks. He has 37 targets in that span, and that trend should continue tonight. The 49ers allowed D.K Metcalf to have 12 catches last week, and have generally struggled against opponents No. 1 WR all year.

JaMycal Hasty anytime TD (EVEN) & OVER 65.5 rushing yards (-115)

JaMycal Hasty has had some ups and downs in his first three games in the NFL. He started off hot, with 94 yards on his first 18 carries, but only had 29 yards on 12 carries last week.

This week Hasty should shoulder a heavy dose of carries. The 49ers only have him and Jerick McKinnon healthy at RB, and McKinnon is more of a 3rd down pass catcher. Kyle Shanahan loves to run the ball, especially tonight with Nick Mullens starting.

Another factor to look at is how bad the Green Bay Packers run defense has been. They rank 21st in DVOA rush defense, and gave up 163 yards and 4 TDs to Dalvin Cook last week. I like anytime TD at EVEN odds, and over 65.5 rushing yards for Hasty tonight.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling anytime TD Scorer +160

The Packers desperately need some help across from Adams. The Packers were in the market for a WR at the deadline, but ultimately decided to stick with what they have.

It is no secret that Marquez has struggled as of late. He has had some big drops the past couple games, and Packer fans have been letting him know about it on Twitter. I like this to be a bounce back game for Valdes-Scantling.

He is still 2nd on the team in targets, and can stretch the field with his speed. The 49ers have given up the 4th most TDs to opposing WRs, so getting him at +160 is great value. This is my longshot bet of the night.