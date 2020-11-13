Jan 5, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

49ers Saints Pick, Betting Preview

November 13, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The San Francisco 49ers were happy to see Week 9 in the rear-view mirror after they were obliterated on Thursday Night Football. Now they will head to New Orleans – with a little extra rest – where they have played good football as of late.

The 49ers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games against the Saints, but might be catching the Saints at the wrong time. New Orleans crushed the Bucs 38-3 on Sunday Night Football, and will be looking to continue that momentum into Week 10.

The 49ers will have some key players back, so I think they keep it close. Give me the 49ers at +10.

49ers Saints Pick, Odds: New Orleans  -10, Total 49 | Matchup Report 

Why the 49ers will cover 

The 49ers are in do-or-die mode. They are sitting at 4-5, and last place in a crowded NFC West. If they go down to 4-6, you can pretty much kiss the season goodbye. Nick Mullens will get the start for the 49ers, and needs to rebound after an awful performance against the Packers. 

Good news for Mullens is the 49ers have plenty of reinforcements on the way. All signs are pointing to Raheem Mostert returning from injury, and the 49ers run offense desperately misses him. In Mostert’s last two games, he had a combined 155 yards on 28 carries, and the 49ers offense struggled to replace his production when he went down.

The 49ers will also have Deebo Samuel back, who is very important to Kyle Shanahans run and pass offense. 

Why the Saints will cover

The Saints are in first place in the NFC, and coming off their biggest win of the season. They beat the Buccaneers 38-3, and have now won 5 in a row. Drew Brees was on his game, throwing for 222 yards and 4 TDs. 

The Saints passing offense was close to perfect last week. The 49ers pass defense could have their hands full this week, as they struggled mightily against Aaron Rodgers last week. The Saints own the 6th ranked DVOA offense, and have scored 25 or more points in 5 straight games. 

49ers Saints pick

Even with the Saints recent dominance, they have struggled ATS at home. They’re 2-7 in ATS in their last 9 home games, and will be playing a hungry 49ers team that just got blown out. I think the Saints squeak out a win, but the 49ers keep it close. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

