49ers Saints Pick, Betting Preview

The San Francisco 49ers were happy to see Week 9 in the rear-view mirror after they were obliterated on Thursday Night Football. Now they will head to New Orleans – with a little extra rest – where they have played good football as of late.
The 49ers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games against the Saints, but might be catching the Saints at the wrong time. New Orleans crushed the Bucs 38-3 on Sunday Night Football, and will be looking to continue that momentum into Week 10.
The 49ers will have some key players back, so I think they keep it close. Give me the 49ers at +10.
49ers Saints Pick, Odds: New Orleans -10, Total 49 | Matchup Report
