49ers Saints Pick, Betting Preview

Why the 49ers will cover

The 49ers are in do-or-die mode. They are sitting at 4-5, and last place in a crowded NFC West. If they go down to 4-6, you can pretty much kiss the season goodbye. Nick Mullens will get the start for the 49ers, and needs to rebound after an awful performance against the Packers.

Good news for Mullens is the 49ers have plenty of reinforcements on the way. All signs are pointing to Raheem Mostert returning from injury, and the 49ers run offense desperately misses him. In Mostert’s last two games, he had a combined 155 yards on 28 carries, and the 49ers offense struggled to replace his production when he went down.

The 49ers will also have Deebo Samuel back, who is very important to Kyle Shanahans run and pass offense.

Why the Saints will cover

The Saints are in first place in the NFC, and coming off their biggest win of the season. They beat the Buccaneers 38-3, and have now won 5 in a row. Drew Brees was on his game, throwing for 222 yards and 4 TDs.

The Saints passing offense was close to perfect last week. The 49ers pass defense could have their hands full this week, as they struggled mightily against Aaron Rodgers last week. The Saints own the 6th ranked DVOA offense, and have scored 25 or more points in 5 straight games.

49ers Saints pick

Even with the Saints recent dominance, they have struggled ATS at home. They’re 2-7 in ATS in their last 9 home games, and will be playing a hungry 49ers team that just got blown out. I think the Saints squeak out a win, but the 49ers keep it close.