Christian Kirk Anytime TD Scorer +175

Kirk has been as good as it gets when it comes to a No. 2 receiver. He has complemented Hopkins perfectly with 27 catches for 427 yards and 6 TDs so far this season.

Kirk had himself a great night last time they played the Seahawks. He had 2 TDs in Week 7 and has a TD in 4 of his 8 games played this season. The Seahawks are also terrible against the pass.

They own the 26th-ranked DVOA pass defense, and their pass defense in general has been the Achilles heel of this team all season. They are also not very good at shutting down opponents’ non primary WRs. They have surrendered 5 TDs to non primary WRs in just their last 4 games. Kirk provides the best value for any Cardinals player this week.

Greg Olsen Anytime TD Scorer +225

The Seahawks are a tough team to find value for Anytime TD. D.K Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both have minus odds, and their RB rotation is a flat out mess. That leaves the TE position, so insert Greg Olsen at +225 odds.

Olsen has been somewhat of a disappointment for the Seahawks. He has 21 catches for 204 yards and one score on the season. However, I think Olsen is going to become a bigger part of the Seahawks offense.

Teams are starting to focus on Lockett and Metcalf, which has opened up the field for Olsen. He has 14 targets in his last 4 games, and 7 of those coming in the red zone. The Seahawks really need someone else to produce on offense, and this could be the game we see Olsen shine.

Longshot Pick: Freddie Swain Anytime TD Scorer +450

Freddie is my longshot bet of the night, however it might not be as big a longshot as the +450 odds suggest. He had 4 targets and 3 catches for 37 yards last week. And With Lockett entering the game banged up, Freddie could see a big increase in snaps.

I think the Seahawks offense is going to light up the scoreboard on Thursday Night, so taking Freddie at +450 is good value.