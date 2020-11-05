Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks vs Bills Betting Analysis, Prediction

November 05, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Seattle Seahawks are known for their crazy home crowd, but they have been crazy good at covering point spreads on the road. Seattle is 13-5-1 ATS in their last 19 games on the road, and find themselves in that situation again this week.

They head to Buffalo to play the 6-2 Bills, who eeked out a 24-21 win against the New England Patriots last week. This is going to be one of the better games of the week. I expect this to be a high-scoring game, with Buffalo covering the +3 spread.

This prediction requires a reversal of the general betting trend that Seattle (10-2 SU past 12) usually wins as road favorites and Buffalo (2-9 SU past 11) usually lose as home dogs.

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Pick, Odds: Seattle -3, Total 55

Matchup Report | Best sportsbooks to place a bet in Week 9 

Why the Bills can cover the spread 

The Bills have definitely had their ups and downs this season. They started 4-0 and had one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL. Since then, they have gone 2-2 and have only averaged 18 points per game. 

This week they will be going against a Seahawks defense that has struggled to stop the pass. They own the 30th ranked DVOA pass defense, and have allowed a 68% completion percentage to opposing QBs. This is the perfect game for the Bills passing offense to get back on track. The Bills also got their running game going last week, racking up 190 yards on the ground. 

The Bills defense has also been better as of late. In their last two games, they have only given up 294 passing yards combined. The Bills defense has also forced 3 turnovers in their last two games. The Bills need to force a turnover or two against Russell Wilson. 

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks got back to their winning ways in Week 8, beating up on the 49ers 37-27. Wilson continues his MVP-like season, throwing for 267 yards and 4 TDs. 

Seattle’s passing offense has been outstanding this year, due to the play of Wilson. He averages 8.4 air yards per pass, with a completion percentage of 73%. That is unheard of in the NFL. He should continue this play in Week 9, as the Bills own the 23rd ranked DVOA pass defense. 

The Seahawks will get some reinforcements on defense, as Carlos Dunlap will make his debut for Seattle. Dunlap will provide a pass rush that Seattle desperately needs. 

Seahawk Bills pick

This is a good spot for the Bills. Their offense matches up well against Seattle’s defense, and the Seahawks have to travel cross-country to Buffalo after a divisional win. I would hammer the OVER in this game (10 of the past 12 meetings between these two have played OVER the total), and take Buffalo -3 in what should be a very exciting game. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
