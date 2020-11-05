Seahawks vs Bills Betting Analysis, Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks are known for their crazy home crowd, but they have been crazy good at covering point spreads on the road. Seattle is 13-5-1 ATS in their last 19 games on the road, and find themselves in that situation again this week.
They head to Buffalo to play the 6-2 Bills, who eeked out a 24-21 win against the New England Patriots last week. This is going to be one of the better games of the week. I expect this to be a high-scoring game, with Buffalo covering the +3 spread.
This prediction requires a reversal of the general betting trend that Seattle (10-2 SU past 12) usually wins as road favorites and Buffalo (2-9 SU past 11) usually lose as home dogs.