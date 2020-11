Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams are 5-3, and need a win against Seattle to stay in the NFC West race. There are plenty of 3-5 and 4-5 NFC teams fighting for the last wild card spot, so the Rams desperately need a win after losing to the Dolphins in Week 8.

LA has been great against the Seahawks the last three years. They are 4-1 SU in their last 5 meetings against the Seahawks, and would have won the other game if Greg Zeurlein hits the game winning field goal.

In those 5 games, the Rams have averaged 34 PPG, and have absolutely shredded this Seahawks defense. Jared Goff is 24-5 in games when he is sacked one time or less, and the Seahawks have little to no pass rush.

The Rams defense is severely underrated. They are second in the league in PPG and YPG, which are stats Vegas loves to look at when evaluating the spread. This is a great matchup for the Rams.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks are sitting at 6-2 and in first place in the NFC West, however their momentum took a big hit with their loss last week to the Bills. Russell Wilson had four turnovers, and the Seahawks defense struggled against the Bills passing offense.

The Seahawks have the better QB in this matchup. Even with Wilson’s struggles last week, he is still far better than Goff. The Seahawks did get 7 sacks last week, however 5 of them were after 3 seconds and due to Josh Allen trying to make a play.

Goff gets the ball out quick, so newly acquired Carlos Dunlap will need to have a big game and get after Goff.

Seahawks Rams pick

Donald has sacked Russell Wilson more than any other player. He dominates against the Seahawks, and I think that continues this week. The Rams are coming off a bye, which gives Sean McVay an extra week to prepare against an awful Seahawks defense.

This is my favorite pick of the week.