Seahawks Rams Wild Card Props, Lockett, Russell

The LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks go at it for a third time and we have five Wild Card props to add intrigue and profit to your day.

And as usual, we have the Seahawks Rams point spread prediction over here and props focusing on Cam Akers, Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and Josh Reynolds.

Ass always, check the latest odds and hundreds of props at BetRivers or SugarHouse.

Cam Akers Anytime TD +130

The rookie has become the Rams go to running back, and should see a boatload of carries on Saturday. In his last four games alone, he has 86 carries combined.

The last four touchdowns the Seahawks have given up have been scored by running backs. With Jared Goff battling a thumb injury, I expect the Rams to give Akers plenty of looks in the red-zone.

Tyler Lockett Anytime TD +135

Is Tyler Lockett the most underrated wide wide receiver in the NFL? I think he is. He has quietly put up back to back 1000 yard receiving seasons, and is just as important to this offense as D.K Metcalf.

Jalen Ramsey will be following Metcalf all game, meaning Lockett should have some favorable matchups. Russell Wilson is going to have to rely on someone other than Metcalf to make plays. I think Lockett will be that guy.

Longshot: Russell Wilson Anytime TD +450

This is my favorite bet of the day. Come playoff time, teams will do whatever it takes to get in the end zone. If there’s anyone that understands this philosophy, it’s Russell Wilson.

Last time these two teams met, Wilson had 8 carries for 60 yards. The Rams have the best pass defense in the NFL, so Russell is going to have to use his legs more than he’s used to.

Russell Wilson UNDER 254 Passing Yards

Betting the UNDER on Russell Wilson totals is not a recipe for success, but I am going with the UNDER on his passing yards in this one. The Rams have given up the fewest passing yards per game this season, and have played Wilson well in both meetings. He went UNDER 254 in both games against the Rams this season.

Josh Reynolds OVER 2.5 receptions (+140)

Reynolds has been sneaky good for the Rams this year. He has 16 targets in just his last two games, and has eclipsed 2.5 receptions in back to back games. He could be heavily relied on if Seattle takes away Kupp and Woods.