Seahawks Eagles Pick, MNF Trends

Why the Seahawks will cover the spread

The Seahawks got a much needed win in Week 11. They lost two of their previous three games before last week, so getting a win against the Cardinals was huge. Russell Wilson was very efficient in this game, completing 23 passes for 197 yards and 2 TDs.

The Seahawks offense is elite. They have the 4th ranked DVOA offense, and could get some favorable matchups on the outside. The Eagles 2nd corner Avonte Maddox has struggled this year. He ranks 119 out of 125 CBs this year according to PFF, so Tyler Lockett should have a big game. Seattle road passing offense ranks No. 1 in the league.

On defense, the Seahawks are starting to look a lot better. The addition of Carlos Dunlap has been a huge boost to the pass rush, as they have the most sacks in the NFL the last two weeks. The Seahawks run defense is amongst the best in the league, sitting at 8th in run defense DVOA.

And hey, Seattle is on a 14-2 SU run on Monday Night, according to Trend Dummy.

Why the Eagles will cover the spread

The Eagles are a flat out mess right now. They have lost two in a row, and have looked terrible in those two games. Carson Wentz continues to play shaky football, committing two turnovers last week against the Browns in one of the worst offensive performances I have seen in a long time.

The Seahawks pass defense has some holes. They are currently rank 27th against the pass, and give up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. If there was a team Wentz could get his mind right against, the Seahawks might be at the top of that list. The Eagles have also done well on Monday Night, winning 9 of their last 11 games on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks Eagles pick

I actually think this spread is way too low. The Eagles are playing some pitiful football right now, and have provided no evidence that they will eventually turn it around.

Take the Seahawks in this game.