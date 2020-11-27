Oct 6, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks Eagles Pick, MNF Trends

November 27, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Philadelphia Eagles are happy to see a primetime game right now, as they are 3-0 on primetime this year (and 0-6-1 outside primetime). The Eagles are coming off a bad 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, in one of the ugliest games of the year.

They will host the Seattle Seahawks, who will have 11 days rest after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 11. The Eagles have shown no resilience the last few weeks and are straight up playing bad football. 

Seattle came here twice last year and won by the same score each time – 17-9. Philly hasn’t scored more than 15 points against Seattle in the past six meetings. The Seahawks -5.5 is the play in this game. 

Seahawks Eagles Pick, Odds: Philadelphia +5.5, Total 49.5 (BetRivers, SugarHouse) | Matchup Report 

Why the Seahawks will cover the spread

The Seahawks got a much needed win in Week 11. They lost two of their previous three games before last week, so getting a win against the Cardinals was huge. Russell Wilson was very efficient in this game, completing 23 passes for 197 yards and 2 TDs. 

The Seahawks offense is elite. They have the 4th ranked DVOA offense, and could get some favorable matchups on the outside. The Eagles 2nd corner Avonte Maddox has struggled this year. He ranks 119 out of 125 CBs this year according to PFF, so Tyler Lockett should have a big game. Seattle road passing offense ranks No. 1 in the league. 

On defense, the Seahawks are starting to look a lot better. The addition of Carlos Dunlap has been a huge boost to the pass rush, as they have the most sacks in the NFL the last two weeks. The Seahawks run defense is amongst the best in the league, sitting at 8th in run defense DVOA. 

And hey, Seattle is on a 14-2 SU run on Monday Night, according to Trend Dummy.

Why the Eagles will cover the spread

The Eagles are a flat out mess right now. They have lost two in a row, and have looked terrible in those two games. Carson Wentz continues to play shaky football, committing two turnovers last week against the Browns in one of the worst offensive performances I have seen in a long time. 

The Seahawks pass defense has some holes. They are currently rank 27th against the pass, and give up the most passing yards per game in the NFL. If there was a team Wentz could get his mind right against, the Seahawks might be at the top of that list. The Eagles have also done well on Monday Night, winning 9 of their last 11 games on Monday Night Football. 

Seahawks Eagles pick

I actually think this spread is way too low. The Eagles are playing some pitiful football right now, and have provided no evidence that they will eventually turn it around.

Take the Seahawks in this game.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

