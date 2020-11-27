Seahawks Eagles Pick, MNF Trends

The Philadelphia Eagles are happy to see a primetime game right now, as they are 3-0 on primetime this year (and 0-6-1 outside primetime). The Eagles are coming off a bad 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, in one of the ugliest games of the year.
They will host the Seattle Seahawks, who will have 11 days rest after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 11. The Eagles have shown no resilience the last few weeks and are straight up playing bad football.
Seattle came here twice last year and won by the same score each time – 17-9. Philly hasn’t scored more than 15 points against Seattle in the past six meetings. The Seahawks -5.5 is the play in this game.
Seahawks Eagles Pick, Odds: Philadelphia +5.5, Total 49.5 (BetRivers, SugarHouse) | Matchup Report