Anytime TD Prop Bets: Hardman, Brate, Mahomes

Anytime TD Prop Bets

Mecole Hardman +220

Mecole Hardman at +285 hit for me last week, so let’s go right back to him. His odds are slightly down due to his touchdown on Championship weekend, but +220 still provides great value.

Hardman muffed a punt return attempt last week, and usually, that’s a one-way ticket into a coach’s doghouse. Not this time. The Chiefs went right back to Hardman on the next drive. He will be an integral part of the Chiefs’ offense in the Super Bowl.

Cameron Brate +260

Cameron Brate has really come on as of late. Gronk has transitioned into the primary blocking tight end, which has opened the door for Brate to become a weapon in the passing game.

He has 16 targets in his last three games and found the end-zone last week against the Packers. The Chiefs gave up the 7th most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Patrick Mahomes +275

Mahomes entered Championship weekend with a concussion and turf toe. He showed zero symptoms of an injured toe or mental fatigue. Mahomes was at his best last week.

Andy Reid did not hold him back at all. He was moving around the pocket just fine, and it’s important to remember that he scored a rushing touchdown in the Chiefs’ first playoff game. When he gets to the red-zone, he loves to maximize his talents. I can see him running one in.

Longshot: Scotty Miller +475

Let’s mix in a longshot bet. Antonio Brown missed last week’s game due to a knee injury. Even if he plays in the Super Bowl, he will be limited. Insert Scotty Miller.

Miller is a burner. He ran track in high school, and his speed really showed last week. He burned cornerback Kevin King last week for a 39-yard touchdown on the first half’s final play. He is definitely worth a look at +475.