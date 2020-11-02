Super Bowl 55 Betting Futures

Odds to Win Super Bowl 55

Baltimore slipped from its perch as the second betting choices after losing at home to Pittsburgh, who predictably leap-frogged the Ravens into second place. Baltimore is now 5-2 overall and sits as +900 on the Super Bowl 55 line.

Kansas City remains the top betting pick at BetRivers sportsbook at +350 while unbeaten Pittsburgh was +550 Monday morning. Tampa Bay was +700 before their Monday Night visit to the Giants, while Seattle was close behind at +800.

Neither New Orleans nor Green Bay was impressive in Week 8 and both are +1400. Meanwhile the Buffalo Bills are +2200 as a dark-horse pick, And don’t forget the Eagles after an unforgettably poor victory on Sunday night. They are now 40-1 longshots (up for 50-1 last week) because they will probably make the playoffs, as sad as that fact may be.

Oct. 27, 2020

Don’t look now but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pushed to the top of the NFC heap when it comes to Super Bowl futures.

On the heels of impressive wins, the Bucs are now +800, ahead of the Seattle Seahawks at +1000. Seattle lost a game it should have won in Arizona in Week 7.

Meanwhile, Kansas City (+400) and Baltimore (+600) remain at the top with the Pittsburgh Steelers also making a big move to +850 after their impressive road win at Tennessee. Someone is going to make the playoffs in the NFC East and the Eagles are currently the best bet at 50-1. That takes a lot of fandom or a lot of hope to bet that one.

Oct. 20, 2020

KC and Baltimore kept pace atop the leader board while the 5-0 Steelers and Titans each climbed higher. Those teams face off in a Week 7 battle that will change the arc of both teams, in a rare battle of unbeaten teams at 5-0 or better.

Pittsburgh was +1100 and Tennessee +1500, per BetRivers Sportsbook.

Seattle inched higher in third overall spot to +750 while the Cowboys plunged all the way to +6000 after brutal injuries and brutal losses. However even at 2-4, they are first in the sad-sack NFC East which could get them into the playoffs.

Check the latest odds to win Super Bowl 55 updated daily here at National Football Post.

Oct. 13, 2020

A week that saw the Kansas City Chiefs stumble again (and lose this time) and that saw the Baltimore Ravens hammer Cincinnati closed the gap atop the Super Bowl 55 futures board.

BetRivers Sportsbook had the Chiefs at +400 as of Tuesday, while the Ravens had inched up to +550. The rest of the NFC contenders and other AFC challengers remained largely in place, as there were some close calls (New Orleans, Seattle, Green Bay), but no major upsets.

Oct. 5, 2020

The Seahawks and Packers keep climbing, the Chiefs maintain their lead and the Buffalo Bills might be legit.

Seattle moved to 8-1 odds, with the Packers close behind at 10-1 as the top NFC contenders on the Super Bowl 55 futures board. And Buffalo is now 15-1 at BetRivers, as they moved to 4-0.

It’s weird to see a division leader at 50-1, but such is the state of the NFC East, where 1-2-1 puts the Philadelphia Eagles in first place (and in a playoff spot). That is risky for the sportsbook, if they can turn it around as the season wears on.

See the latest comparative Super Bowl Odds and put a wager down on your favorite team if you believe in them.

Sept. 29, 2020

Something had to give with KC and Baltimore playing the Week 3 Monday Nighter. The Super Bowl 55 co-favorites are no longer co-favorites, after the Chiefs handled the Ravens on the road 34-20.

The result is Kansas City moving to +400 while the Ravens slide to +650, according to BetRivers. Seattle won again and climbed to +1000 while the Packers won in New Orleans and now sit at +1400 at 3-0 on the season.

The Saints tumbled to +1400 as well, where Tampa Bay also sits after an easy win in Denver. Pittsburgh at +1600 and the Buffalo Bills (who escaped with a win in Week 3) at +1700 round out the latest contender group.

Sept. 22, 2020

Baltimore and Kansas City both won, and their Super Bowl 55 future odds narrowed even more – they are both 5-1 now at BetRivers. Something has to change in Week 3 as the AFC rivals play on the Monday Nighter with both teams owning plenty of positive betting trends.

San Francisco won, but lost several players to injury and tumbled to 20-1, now the fifth best NFC odds. Seattle took second spot among the NFC teams at 12-1 with a home win over New England, but they barely escaped at the end.

Green Bay won again and edged up to 16-1 and the 2-0 Rams are also now among the contenders at 22-1. Preseason contenders like the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles are now 0-2 and facing long odds to even make the playoffs, let alone win it all.

Sept. 15, 2020

Kansas City and Baltimore did nothing to shake the faith of Super Bowl 55 oddsmakers in Week 1.

Both Super Bowl futures front-runners ran up the score (KC against Houston and Baltimore against Cleveland) and entrenched themselves as Super Bowl 55 favorites at BetRivers Sportsbook. Both sat at +550 on Sept. 16 (which means a $100 bet pays out a $550 profit if your team wins).

Tampa Bay and San Francisco dropped a bit to 16-1 and 12-1 respectively after suffering Week 1 losses.

Steelers surge up Super Bowl 55 betting futures

But it was the Pittsburgh Steelers that bettors seized on after a dominant defensive showcase at the Giants on Monday Night. The defense looks nasty and bettors still cling to the old adage ‘defense wins championships’ which accounts for their jump to 16-1 (after being in the 25-1 range a week earlier).

The other major mover was a surprise team – the Washington Whatever They Call Themselves. Projected as a bottom feeder, they rallied from 17-0 down to upset the Eagles and also showed off some nasty defense. You can still get them at 100-1 but that’s down from 150-1 just days earlier.