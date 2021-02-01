Super Bowl 55 Betting Preview: KC vs TB pick

KC vs TB Pick
It’s one of the most highly anticipated and narrative-pleasing quarterback matchups in NFL history, but Super Bowl LV will involve 94 active players for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are not named Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. (Having said that, we do have an article on dozens of Mahomes and Brady prop bets).
The reality is the two offensive-minded head coaches, Kansas City’s depleted offensive line, Tampa Bay’s vaunted defense and a host of other factors deserve consideration as you assess what should be a close game between two red-hot teams.
The Chiefs have been laying a field goal since the start of last week, and the over/under is hanging out in the 56.5 range, which means this could be one of the closest and highest-scoring Super Bowls in history.
Where should you put your money? Which sportsbooks are best for your Super Bowl betting?
