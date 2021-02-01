Super Bowl 55 Betting Preview: KC vs TB pick

WHY THE CHIEFS WILL COVER the spread

The Chiefs don’t lose — they’ve won 25 of their last 26 games with Mahomes under center — and they’re only giving up three points here. If you’re unwilling to bet against them in general right now, it’s hard to justify taking three points with Tampa Bay.

That’s especially true considering that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 25-5 in his career coming off bye weeks, including the playoffs and last year’s Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. The dude has mastered game-planning and offensive football, and he has a blueprint for the Bucs after beating Tampa with 543 total yards on the road in Week 12.

One other factor favoring Kansas City? They can get critical natural inside pressure with game-changing defensive tackle Chris Jones, and we’ve seen time and again that that’s the key ingredient to beating Brady in the playoffs.

This defense isn’t loaded, but it matches up well with the Bucs offense, and Tampa Bay’s 43-year-old quarterback could be low on gas after throwing three interceptions in the second half of the NFC championship game.

WHY THE BUCCANEERS WILL COVER the spread

In their four career matchups, Mahomes and the Chiefs have only outscored Brady’s New England Patriots 121-120 in a 2-2 split. This Tampa Bay team might be better than at least some of those New England teams, and they’re in much better shape right now than Kansas City.

The Chiefs were already without Super Bowl LIV starting offensive linemen Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitchell Schwartz before losing left tackle Eric Fisher in the AFC title game. Now, they’ll likely be down 60 percent of that line in this game, which could be catastrophic against a fierce Bucs defense that sacked Aaron Rodgers five times in the NFC title game.

Mahomes might be a magician, but it could be difficult to overcome those losses, especially if the Bucs get safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. back from injury and Tampa Bay’s top-ranked run defense puts everything on a less-than-100-percent Mahomes.