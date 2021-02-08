Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team coaching intern Jennifer King tosses a ball on. The field prior to the Washington Football Team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 55 Betting Recap

February 08, 2021 - Trend Dummy

The biggest bettors in Vegas and online were on the Buccaneers and UNDER 56 and it turned out that the pros knew what was going on.

Several million-dollar wagers were reported at $3.46 million and $2.3 million, according to our friend Schwab at Yahoo and those bets cashed easily. The 31-9 final also sent the total easily UNDER, no drama on either front.

But what about the other Super Bowl bets? Props, coin toss, National Anthem and player wagers? And what the heck was the deal with CBS cutting away from the sideline before Tampa coach Bruce Arians received his obligatory Gatorade shower??

Super Bowl Coin Toss Result

The coin toss was again a perfect predictor of which team would win the game. For the seventh straight game, the team winning the coin toss (Kansas City correctly called Heads) lost the game.

And the perfect 9-0 Tom Brady coin toss trend also hit. In the seven Super Bowls where his team lost the coin toss, they won the game. In the three games where they won the coin toss (Giants twice, Eagles once), they lost the game. So once again, pay attention to the coin toss next year and immediately get your wager down on the final score.

Gatorade Prop Result

Everyone started scrambling because there was no TV footage of the Gatorade shower. But after some video emerged and some online sleuthing, it was determined that Blue was liquid of choice. If you bet Blue at +800, congrats on your 8-1 payoff.

National Anthem went OVER

For all the reasons that Anthem handicappers introduced, the Star Spangled Banner duet featuring Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church went OVER 2:09. The theory was that the last duet went OVER and that two people wanting their two minutes of fame would extend the notes.

And that’s what happened with a total of 2:16.

Rob Gronkowski 2 TDs

I have a friend who is a terrible bettor who would not shut up for the past two weeks about how Gronk would score multiple touchdowns. I told him that Cameron Brate had been getting all the passing targets lately, but he persisted. Finally, I bet $100 at 20-1 just to calm him down. Of course, we saw what happened with the lumbering TE scoring twice before halftime and now I guess I owe him a commission on my reluctant winning bet.

Trend Dummy (not his real name) is a veteran sports betting writer, who really should be a lot smarter by now. Starting with a betting trends fascination in 1993, Dummy has been chasing trends, patterns, streak and mathematical anomalies ever since. A serious data miner with real databases and betting acumen, he sometimes stretches stats to fit a narrative, but the data is legit. You decide if the trends have handicapping value.

SB 55 Results

