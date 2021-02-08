Super Bowl 55 Betting Recap

Super Bowl Coin Toss Result

The coin toss was again a perfect predictor of which team would win the game. For the seventh straight game, the team winning the coin toss (Kansas City correctly called Heads) lost the game.

And the perfect 9-0 Tom Brady coin toss trend also hit. In the seven Super Bowls where his team lost the coin toss, they won the game. In the three games where they won the coin toss (Giants twice, Eagles once), they lost the game. So once again, pay attention to the coin toss next year and immediately get your wager down on the final score.

Gatorade Prop Result

Everyone started scrambling because there was no TV footage of the Gatorade shower. But after some video emerged and some online sleuthing, it was determined that Blue was liquid of choice. If you bet Blue at +800, congrats on your 8-1 payoff.

National Anthem went OVER

For all the reasons that Anthem handicappers introduced, the Star Spangled Banner duet featuring Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church went OVER 2:09. The theory was that the last duet went OVER and that two people wanting their two minutes of fame would extend the notes.

And that’s what happened with a total of 2:16.

Rob Gronkowski 2 TDs

I have a friend who is a terrible bettor who would not shut up for the past two weeks about how Gronk would score multiple touchdowns. I told him that Cameron Brate had been getting all the passing targets lately, but he persisted. Finally, I bet $100 at 20-1 just to calm him down. Of course, we saw what happened with the lumbering TE scoring twice before halftime and now I guess I owe him a commission on my reluctant winning bet.