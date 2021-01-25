Super Bowl 55 Betting Trends: Kansas City vs Tampa Bay

If you think you know which team will win Super Bowl 55, but are scared to bet it because you are not sure about covering the spread, don’t worry.

The team that won the last 11 Super Bowl winners also covered the spread, meaning all the favored teams that ended up winning, also covered. Not since Super Bowl XLIII (43 for you non-Romans out there) when Pittsburgh won but narrowly failed to cover 6.5 points in 27-23 win over Arizona has the winner not covered.

Kansas City opened as 3-point favorites in the first game to have a home team. Tampa Bay gets 3 points at home with a sky-high total of 56. (Matchup Report )

AFC on a roll

Thanks to the New England Patriots dynasty and the burgeoning Kansas City dynasty, the AFC enjoys a 5-1 run over the past six games. Philly was the lone NFC interruption in Super Bowl 53. In Super Bowl 44, the Saints and Colts closed at 56.5 in the second highest OVER UNDER number.

Highest Total Ever?

We’ll watch how much early Super Bowl 55 betting at BetRivers comes in on the OVER, to see if this game has a chance at the highest total ever. Super Bowl 51 between the Pats and Atlanta Falcons closed at 57.5 and climbed over when the game went into overtime.

Other surprise Super Bowl 55 betting trends?

No big surprise that Kansas City is going back to the Super Bowl, but Tom Brady going back? With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Interestingly, Tampa holds a 5-1 ATS head-to-head against the Chiefs over the years. They are also on a money-making 5-1-1 ATS run as underdogs, something for Buc backers to consider here.

The Chiefs were 4-0 SU vs the NFC this season, but 0-3-1 ATS. Tampa meanwhile was 3-1 SU and ATS vs the AFC.