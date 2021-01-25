Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 55 Betting Trends: Kansas City vs Tampa Bay

January 25, 2021 - Trend Dummy

If you think you know which team will win Super Bowl 55, but are scared to bet it because you are not sure about covering the spread, don’t worry.

The team that won the last 11 Super Bowl winners also covered the spread, meaning all the favored teams that ended up winning, also covered. Not since Super Bowl XLIII (43 for you non-Romans out there) when Pittsburgh won but narrowly failed to cover 6.5 points in 27-23 win over Arizona has the winner not covered.

Kansas City opened as 3-point favorites in the first game to have a home team. Tampa Bay gets 3 points at home with a sky-high total of 56. (Matchup Report )

AFC on a roll

Thanks to the New England Patriots dynasty and the burgeoning Kansas City dynasty, the AFC enjoys a 5-1 run over the past six games. Philly was the lone NFC interruption in Super Bowl 53. In Super Bowl 44, the Saints and Colts closed at 56.5 in the second highest OVER UNDER number.

Highest Total Ever?

We’ll watch how much early Super Bowl 55 betting at BetRivers comes in on the OVER, to see if this game has a chance at the highest total ever. Super Bowl 51 between the Pats and Atlanta Falcons closed at 57.5 and climbed over when the game went into overtime.

Other surprise Super Bowl 55 betting trends?

No big surprise that Kansas City is going back to the Super Bowl, but Tom Brady going back? With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Interestingly, Tampa holds a 5-1 ATS head-to-head against the Chiefs over the years. They are also on a money-making 5-1-1 ATS run as underdogs, something for Buc backers to consider here.

The Chiefs were 4-0 SU vs the NFC this season, but 0-3-1 ATS. Tampa meanwhile was 3-1 SU and ATS vs the AFC.

  • KC is 4-1 ATS past 5 games as playoff chalk
  • TB won outright the past 4 times as playoff underdogs, including twice already this season and once at Super Bowl 37
Trend Dummy
Trend Dummy (not his real name) is a veteran sports betting writer, who really should be a lot smarter by now. Starting with a betting trends fascination in 1993, Dummy has been chasing trends, patterns, streak and mathematical anomalies ever since. A serious data miner with real databases and betting acumen, he sometimes stretches stats to fit a narrative, but the data is legit. You decide if the trends have handicapping value.

Bet SB 55!

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review