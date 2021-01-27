Super Bowl 55 MVP Odds, Pick: Mahomes, Brady

Betting Patrick Mahomes on the Super Bowl 55 MVP odds menu might be the best value wager you can make.
Why? If you really love Kansas City at -3.5 points, that is basically a -185 moneyline wager. If you wager Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP, you are getting essentially the same bet at +100, because 10 of the past 13 MVPs have been winning QBs.
