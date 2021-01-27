Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 55 MVP Odds, Pick: Mahomes, Brady

January 27, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Betting Patrick Mahomes on the Super Bowl 55 MVP odds menu might be the best value wager you can make.

Why? If you really love Kansas City at -3.5 points, that is basically a -185 moneyline wager. If you wager Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP, you are getting essentially the same bet at +100, because 10 of the past 13 MVPs have been winning QBs.

Watch for line moves, cool bonus offers and hundreds of team and player props when you check out BetRivers (IllinoisIndianaColoradoIowa) and SugarHouse (New Jersey) sportsbooks.

Super Bowl 55 MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes +100

Getting a player at +100 odds for Super Bowl MVP does not seem like good value. However, this is Mahomes we are talking about. Every single week this guy does something spectacular that everyone has become accustomed to now.

You are basically betting on if the Chiefs are going to win the football game. Right now, the Chiefs money line is set at -185. Taking him to win the Super Bowl MVP is the better option.

Tom Brady +200

Even +200 is very high for any player, but it’s Tom Brady. This will be Tom’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. He has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times. 

Again, this is similar to the Mahomes pick. If you’re picking Brady to win the Super Bowl MVP award, you are basically picking the Buccaneers to win the game. 

Tyrann Mathieu +4000

Alright, let’s get crazy. I personally don’t see a scenario where an offensive player other than the two quarterbacks win the MVP award. A defensive player has won two out of the last seven years (Malcolm Smith 2013, Von Miller 2016)

Mathieu makes the most sense for a defensive player on the Chiefs. He is the leader on this defense and has been a huge playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He has played in 100% of the defensive snaps in all but three games this year. He had a huge interception against the Browns in the playoffs, and he can change the trajectory of this game with one turnover.

Shaquil Barrett +5000

Von Miller and Malcolm Smith both won the award in recent memory, and both of those guys are in the box type defensive players. Barrett is definitely the guy to pick on defense for the Buccaneers. 

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss this game due to a torn Achilles, which opens up Barrett’s pass rush. If he can cause chaos in the backfield, don’t be surprised if a few Mahomes turnovers come from it. 

Patrick Mahomes +100

Tom Brady +200

Tyreek Hill +1200

Travis Kelce +1300

Leonard Fournette +2500

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +2800

Mike Evans +3000

Chris Godwin +3000

Devin White +4000

Tyrann Mathieu +4000

Darrel Williams +4000

Shaquil Barrett +5000

Ronald Jones II +5000

Mecole Hardman +5000

Antonio Brown +6000

Chris Jones (Chiefs) +6000

Rob Gronkowski +7000

Jason Pierre-Paul +7000

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet SB 55 MVP

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review