Super Bowl 55 MVP Odds, Pick: Mahomes, Brady

Patrick Mahomes +100

Getting a player at +100 odds for Super Bowl MVP does not seem like good value. However, this is Mahomes we are talking about. Every single week this guy does something spectacular that everyone has become accustomed to now.

You are basically betting on if the Chiefs are going to win the football game. Right now, the Chiefs money line is set at -185. Taking him to win the Super Bowl MVP is the better option.

Tom Brady +200

Even +200 is very high for any player, but it’s Tom Brady. This will be Tom’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. He has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times.

Again, this is similar to the Mahomes pick. If you’re picking Brady to win the Super Bowl MVP award, you are basically picking the Buccaneers to win the game.

Tyrann Mathieu +4000

Alright, let’s get crazy. I personally don’t see a scenario where an offensive player other than the two quarterbacks win the MVP award. A defensive player has won two out of the last seven years (Malcolm Smith 2013, Von Miller 2016)

Mathieu makes the most sense for a defensive player on the Chiefs. He is the leader on this defense and has been a huge playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He has played in 100% of the defensive snaps in all but three games this year. He had a huge interception against the Browns in the playoffs, and he can change the trajectory of this game with one turnover.

Shaquil Barrett +5000

Von Miller and Malcolm Smith both won the award in recent memory, and both of those guys are in the box type defensive players. Barrett is definitely the guy to pick on defense for the Buccaneers.

Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher will miss this game due to a torn Achilles, which opens up Barrett’s pass rush. If he can cause chaos in the backfield, don’t be surprised if a few Mahomes turnovers come from it.

