Super Bowl 55 Prop Bets: Top 7 Picks

Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP (-105)

I have a tough time seeing a scenario where if the Chiefs win, Mahomes isn’t the MVP. The last two times a non-quarterback won the Super Bowl MVP, the winning team’s quarterback had a below 72 passer rating.

The chief’s money line is currently set at -159. Taking Mahomes to win the MVP at -105 provides much better value.

Byron Pringle UNDER 10.5 Receiving Yards (-103)

All signs point to Sammy Watkins getting the start on Sunday. When Watkins is on the field, Pringle’s playing time takes a drastic hit.

In Weeks 15 and 16 this year, Pringle played below 10% of the offensive snaps. When Watkins is on the field, Pringle only has one catch all season.

Colour of First Liquid Poured on Winning Head Coach ORANGE (+110)

This one is out in left field, but hear me out. The Chiefs poured orange Gatorade on Andy’s head last year when they won. If you think the Chiefs will win this game, then taking orange at +110 has some value.

Leonard Fournette؜­ Receiving Yards Over/Under 26.5 (+135)

The Bucs finished in the bottom half of the league when it comes to receiving yards by running backs, however, I do think the Chiefs are going to bring tons of different blitz packages. This should open the door for Fournette to have a role in the passing game.

Travis Kelce First Touchdown +650

I honestly cannot see a scenario where Kelce doesn’t have a huge game. The Buccaneers finished 25th in DVOA against tight ends this season. In the previous meeting between these two teams, Kelce finished with eight catches for 82 yards.

Kelce has seven touchdowns in his last six games. Hammer every over and touchdown prop for Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown +275

Mahomes entered Championship weekend with a concussion and turf toe. He showed zero symptoms of an injured toe or mental fatigue. Mahomes was at his best last week.

Andy Reid did not hold him back at all. He was moving around the pocket just fine, and it’s important to remember that he scored a rushing touchdown in the Chiefs’ first playoff game. When he gets to the red-zone, he loves to maximize his talents. I can see him running one in.

Longshot: Scotty Miller +475

Antonio Brown missed last week’s game due to a knee injury. Even if he plays in the Super Bowl, he will be limited. Insert Scotty Miller.

Miller is a burner. He ran track in high school, and his speed really showed last week. He burned cornerback Kevin King last week for a 39-yard touchdown on the first half’s final play. He is definitely worth a look at +475.