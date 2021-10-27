The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the current favorites to bring home another Lombardi Trophy at FanDuel Sportsbook. However, they’re not overwhelming favorites with the Buffalo Bills right behind them on the Super Bowl futures.

The Bucs are +500 on the Super Bowl futures while the Bills are listed at +550. After throttling Chicago 38-3 last week Tampa Bay is 6-1 on the season and have won four straight. They’re next five opponents have a combined record of 14-19 so expect the winning to continue and the Bucs Super Bowls odds to keep improving.

Super Bowl 56 Betting Odds

The Bills are coming off their bye week and had a bit of a hiccup in their last game when they fell to Tennessee 34-31. If you thought the Bucs upcoming schedule was easy the Bills have a cakewalk with Miami, Jacksonville and the New York Jets coming up. The combined record of those three is 3-16. The game to watch out for is in Week 14 when the Bills and Buccaneers square off in Tampa Bay.

The biggest loser right now on the Super Bowl odds are the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs began the season right behind the Buccaneers on the odds list, but have since tumbled to +1300 after losing three of their last five games. The Chiefs are shockingly tied for last place in the AFC West. If you think the Chiefs can turn things around and regain their Super Bowl contender from now may be the best time to make a Super Bowl futures bet.

If you’re looking for a dark horse bet the best option right now may be Tennessee. The Titans have had an odd season when you consider they’ve lost to the Jets but have also beaten the Bills and Chiefs. In the weak AFC South the Titans should easily make the playoffs where they’ll likely get another shot at the Bills and possibly the Chiefs. If the result is the same Tennessee could be a legit Super Bowl contender.

Check out the latest Super Bowl futures at FanDuel.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500

Buffalo Bills +550

Arizona Cardinals +850

Los Angeles Rams +950

Baltimore Ravens +1000

Green Bay Packers +1100

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Kansas City Chiefs +1300

Tennessee Titans +1900

Cleveland Browns +2000

Los Angeles Chargers +2100

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

New Orleans Saints +4000

Cincinnati Bengals +4000

Indianapolis Colts +5000

San Francisco 49ers +6500

New England Patriots +7000

Minnesota Vikings +7000

Pittsburgh Steelers +8000

Seattle Seahawks +12,000

Denver Broncos +13,000

Atlanta Falcons +17,000

Philadelphia Phillies +18,000

Carolina Panthers +18,000

Chicago Bears +28,000

Washington Football Team +55,000

Miami Dolphins +55,000

New York Giants +100,000

Detroit Lions +100,000

New York Jets +100,000

Jacksonville Jaguars +100,000

Houston Texans +100,000

