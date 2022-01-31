Just pick the winner, don’t worry about the Super Bowl 56 point spread.

That has been the guidance the past 12 Super Bowls where the team that wins the game also covers the spread. Super Bowl XLIII was the last time a winner didn’t cover – Pittsburgh won but narrowly failed to cover 6.5 points in 27-23 win over Arizona.

So with that ‘I’m a new bettor and don’t understand how the point spread works’ excuse out of the way, here are some more interesting tidbits that may inform your Super Bowl 56 bets. The LA Rams opened as 4-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals, with a total (over under value) opening at 49.5 points. (See also how to bet OVER UNDERs.)

Part of the reason why the winning team always covers the spread is because underdogs have won eight of the last 12 Super Bowls. Overall, they are on a 10-4 ATS (against the spread) run in NFL title games. So, in that case, lean Cincinnati. The Rams are 6-1 in their past 7 games as favorites and 5-1-1 ATS recently against Cincy, so in that case, lean LA.

Super Bowl 56 Betting Trends, Odds: Rams -4, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report