Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates the win after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 56 Betting Trends

January 31, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Just pick the winner, don’t worry about the Super Bowl 56 point spread.

That has been the guidance the past 12 Super Bowls where the team that wins the game also covers the spread. Super Bowl XLIII was the last time a winner didn’t cover – Pittsburgh won but narrowly failed to cover 6.5 points in 27-23 win over Arizona.

So with that ‘I’m a new bettor and don’t understand how the point spread works’ excuse out of the way, here are some more interesting tidbits that may inform your Super Bowl 56 bets. The LA Rams opened as 4-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals, with a total (over under value) opening at 49.5 points. (See also how to bet OVER UNDERs.)

Part of the reason why the winning team always covers the spread is because underdogs have won eight of the last 12 Super Bowls. Overall, they are on a 10-4 ATS (against the spread) run in NFL title games. So, in that case, lean Cincinnati. The Rams are 6-1 in their past 7 games as favorites and 5-1-1 ATS recently against Cincy, so in that case, lean LA.

Super Bowl 56 Betting Trends, Odds: Rams -4, Total 49.5 | Matchup Report

Super Bowl 56 Betting Trends

Underdogs are 10-4 ATS past 14 games

Rams just 2-9 ATS last 11 games vs AFC teams

Bengals 2-11-1 SU past 14 games vs NFC teams

Rams are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games as the favorite.

Rams are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Cincinnati.

UNDER is 7-1 past 8 meetings of Rams and Bengals

Bengals covered 7 straight and are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games.

Bengals are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as the underdog.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Trends

Team that wins the coin toss loses the game (7 in a row)

NFC wins the coin toss (19 of past 23 games)

(Read Trend Dummy’s Coin Toss Odds story for more details)

