Super Bowl 56 Odds: Preseason Futures

Kansas City was smashed in Super Bowl 55 but open this season as the top betting choice on odds to win Super Bowl 56 at +500 according to FanDuel.
The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit second at +650, while Buffalo remains the AFC’s second choice at +1200 (12-1 odds), the same as Green Bay Packers.
Three NFC West teams sit clumped near the top of the Super Bowl 56 future list as well. The 49ers are +1400, Rams are +1500 and Seattle sit at +2000.
Every season produces some value bets from further back in the pack. Could Dallas at +2900 be a worthwhile wager? What about the Colts at +3300?
Check out the full list as of Sept. 10, 2021.
Super Bowl 56 Odds – Outright Betting at FanDuel (Sept. 9, 2021)
Kansas City Chiefs +500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650
Buffalo Bills +1200
Green Bay Packers +1200
Baltimore Ravens +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Los Angeles Rams +1500
Cleveland Browns +1600
Seattle Seahawks +2000
Tennessee Titans +2500
Dallas Cowboys +2900
New Orleans Saints +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +3300
Indianapolis Colts +3300
Miami Dolphins +3300
New England Patriots +3700
Pittsburgh Steelers +4400
Minnesota Vikings +4400
Arizona Cardinals +4800
Washington Football +5000
Denver Broncos +5000
Chicago Bears +6000
Atlanta Falcons +6000
Las Vegas Raiders +7500
New York Giants +7500
Philadelphia Eagles +9000
Carolina Panthers +9000
New York Jets +12000
Cincinnati Bengals +12000
Jacksonville Jaguars +12000
Detroit Lions +20000
Houston Texans +55000