Super Bowl 56 Odds: Preseason Futures

Kansas City was smashed in Super Bowl 55 but open this season as the top betting choice on odds to win Super Bowl 56 at +500 according to FanDuel.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit second at +650, while Buffalo remains the AFC’s second choice at +1200 (12-1 odds), the same as Green Bay Packers.

Three NFC West teams sit clumped near the top of the Super Bowl 56 future list as well. The 49ers are +1400, Rams are +1500 and Seattle sit at +2000.

Every season produces some value bets from further back in the pack. Could Dallas at +2900 be a worthwhile wager? What about the Colts at +3300?

Check out the full list as of Sept. 10, 2021.

Super Bowl 56 Odds – Outright Betting at FanDuel (Sept. 9, 2021)

Kansas City Chiefs +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650

Buffalo Bills +1200

Green Bay Packers +1200

Baltimore Ravens +1400

San Francisco 49ers +1400

Los Angeles Rams +1500

Cleveland Browns +1600

Seattle Seahawks +2000

Tennessee Titans +2500

Dallas Cowboys +2900

New Orleans Saints +3000

Los Angeles Chargers +3300

Indianapolis Colts +3300

Miami Dolphins +3300

New England Patriots +3700

Pittsburgh Steelers +4400

Minnesota Vikings +4400

Arizona Cardinals +4800

Washington Football +5000

Denver Broncos +5000

Chicago Bears +6000

Atlanta Falcons +6000

Las Vegas Raiders +7500

New York Giants +7500

Philadelphia Eagles +9000

Carolina Panthers +9000

New York Jets +12000

Cincinnati Bengals +12000

Jacksonville Jaguars +12000

Detroit Lions +20000

Houston Texans +55000