Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 56 Odds: Preseason Futures

September 10, 2021 - National Football Post

Kansas City was smashed in Super Bowl 55 but open this season as the top betting choice on odds to win Super Bowl 56 at +500 according to FanDuel.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit second at +650, while Buffalo remains the AFC’s second choice at +1200 (12-1 odds), the same as Green Bay Packers.

Three NFC West teams sit clumped near the top of the Super Bowl 56 future list as well. The 49ers are +1400, Rams are +1500 and Seattle sit at +2000.

Every season produces some  value bets from further back in the pack. Could Dallas at +2900 be a worthwhile wager? What about the Colts at +3300?

Check out the full list as of Sept. 10, 2021.

Super Bowl 56 Odds – Outright Betting at FanDuel (Sept. 9, 2021)

Kansas City Chiefs +500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650
Buffalo Bills +1200
Green Bay Packers +1200
Baltimore Ravens +1400
San Francisco 49ers +1400
Los Angeles Rams +1500
Cleveland Browns +1600
Seattle Seahawks +2000
Tennessee Titans +2500
Dallas Cowboys +2900
New Orleans Saints +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +3300
Indianapolis Colts +3300
Miami Dolphins +3300
New England Patriots +3700
Pittsburgh Steelers +4400
Minnesota Vikings +4400
Arizona Cardinals +4800
Washington Football +5000
Denver Broncos +5000
Chicago Bears +6000
Atlanta Falcons +6000
Las Vegas Raiders +7500
New York Giants +7500
Philadelphia Eagles +9000
Carolina Panthers +9000
New York Jets +12000
Cincinnati Bengals +12000
Jacksonville Jaguars +12000
Detroit Lions +20000
Houston Texans +55000

Bet SB 56

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Recent Posts

September 11, 2021

Titans see biggest line movement among division favorites

September 11, 2021

Broncos Giants Betting Pick, Props, Trends, Odds

September 11, 2021

Patriots elevate K Nick Folk, QB Brian Hoyer to active roster

September 11, 2021

Anytime TD Scorer Props: Picks, Longshots

September 11, 2021

Former Vikings C Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

See All News