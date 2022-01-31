Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is introduced before playing against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 56 Opening Odds: Rams -4

January 31, 2022 - National Football Post

Oddsmakers opened the Los Angeles Rams as 4-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl 56 betting.

The total was set at 49.5 in a ‘home’ game for the Rams at SoFi Stadium. It’s the second straight season a team ‘hosted’ the Super Bowl after Tampa Bay won at home last year.

Both teams rallied late for wins in the NFC and AFC championship games with Cincy upsetting host Kansas City in OT 27-24 and the Rams beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

Watch for Super Bowl 56 opening odds to remain constant this week with some late movement closer to kickoff in two weeks time.

Cincinnati had not won a playoff game since 1991, but has won three straight during their improbable run to the Super Bowl. And Cincy fans who had utmost faith in their team back in the preseason could be sitting 120-1 payouts.

That’s because the Bengals (with just four wins in 2020) had the third-worst odds to win Super Bowl 56 back in September. Only the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions had odds of 120-1 or more.

The Rams were considered pre-season contenders at 15-1, after making the trade for Matthew Stafford. LA returns to the Super Bowl after losing to the Patriots 13-3 with QB Jared Goff three seasons ago.

Will Super Bowl 56 Opening Odds change much?

A point spread of four points is an awkward line from which to see much movement. To get the line closer to a field goal, a ton of Cincinnati money would need to come in. And given their offensive line struggles against a ferocious Rams defensive line, that is a tough sell for bettors.

On the flip side, the Rams offense has been spotty in the playoffs, so imagining them as 5-6 point chalk is similarly far-fetched. Of course, injury situations or Covid nonsense may upset this line.

Watch the lines at FanDuel and follow the statistical breakdown in our Rams vs Bengals matchup report.

