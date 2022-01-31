Super Bowl 56 Opening Odds: Rams -4

Cincinnati had not won a playoff game since 1991, but has won three straight during their improbable run to the Super Bowl. And Cincy fans who had utmost faith in their team back in the preseason could be sitting 120-1 payouts.

That’s because the Bengals (with just four wins in 2020) had the third-worst odds to win Super Bowl 56 back in September. Only the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Detroit Lions had odds of 120-1 or more.

The Rams were considered pre-season contenders at 15-1, after making the trade for Matthew Stafford. LA returns to the Super Bowl after losing to the Patriots 13-3 with QB Jared Goff three seasons ago.

Will Super Bowl 56 Opening Odds change much?

A point spread of four points is an awkward line from which to see much movement. To get the line closer to a field goal, a ton of Cincinnati money would need to come in. And given their offensive line struggles against a ferocious Rams defensive line, that is a tough sell for bettors.

On the flip side, the Rams offense has been spotty in the playoffs, so imagining them as 5-6 point chalk is similarly far-fetched. Of course, injury situations or Covid nonsense may upset this line.

