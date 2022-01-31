Super Bowl 56 Opening Odds: Rams -4

Oddsmakers opened the Los Angeles Rams as 4-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl 56 betting.
The total was set at 49.5 in a ‘home’ game for the Rams at SoFi Stadium. It’s the second straight season a team ‘hosted’ the Super Bowl after Tampa Bay won at home last year.
Both teams rallied late for wins in the NFC and AFC championship games with Cincy upsetting host Kansas City in OT 27-24 and the Rams beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.
Watch for Super Bowl 56 opening odds to remain constant this week with some late movement closer to kickoff in two weeks time.