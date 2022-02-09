Super Bowl Betting Guide

Oh yeah, who is playing?

The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC Championship and the Cincinnati Bengals rode an underdog streak to claim the AFC Championship. The Rams are small 4-point favorites and play the game at home in SoFi Stadium. The total (or OVER UNDER betting line) was around 49 points. Need a quick tutorial on betting the point spread or how to bet OVER UNDERs?

How can I bet on Super Bowl 56?

This is the biggest betting event of the year, so sportsbooks make sure there is plenty of unique options to bet. When we say plenty, we mean an impossibly crazy amount, basically anything you can imagine, you can bet.

Point Spread – everyone’s favorite bet, you pick a team and hope they ‘cover the spread.’ If the Rams are favored by four points, that means they must win by 5 or more points to win your bet.

OVER UNDER – you bet whether the total number of pints scored together by both teams will be higher or lower than a certain number. In this case, its 49 points. So if you bet OVER and the final score is 30-20, that is 50 points which is higher than 49, so you win your bet.

Props – these are fun bets on other outcomes during the game. Will Cooper Kupp score a TD? Will Joe Mixon rush for more than 50 yards? Will the quarterbacks combine to pass for more than 500 yards? There are millions of options, choose the safe bets or the longshots and lay your bets! Also simple bets like who will win the Super Bowl coin toss are available.

Parlays – when you bet on two or more things to happen in a single bet, that is a parlay. They can be fun and profitable and pay out much bigger odds because its hard to make a bet where all three things happen correctly.

Do you make Super Bowl picks?

Sometimes we are good, sometimes we are lousy (like most gamblers) but we always invest in research and come up with the best bets we can recommend. We have analysis on why the Bengals can cover, why the Rams can cover, props based on who will score TDs in the game, props based on stats during the games, parlay wagers, betting trends information and much more.

So, check a few articles, and then check our sponsor sportsbooks who are offering Bet $5, Win $280 in Free Bets promotions among other great deals for new customers.

