I want to bet on Super Bowl 56 but I am not sure how and I am not sure where.
If those words came out of your mouth or if that thought went through your head, welcome to the answers to all your questions (with a little helpful advice thrown in for good measure). We call it the National Football Post Super Bowl Betting Guide and it will gather all the research our team has done over the past two weeks and organize it all on one page.
Should I bet on Super Bowl 56?
We are not here to tell you that you should, but we are here to tell that an estimated 31 million Americans will do so and they will wager $8 billion. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that 23.2 million people in the US would wager around $4.3 billion on last year. The handle (amount wagered) nearly doubled in a year in part because many states finally legalized online betting in 2021.