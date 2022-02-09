Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl Betting Guide

February 09, 2022 - National Football Post

I want to bet on Super Bowl 56 but I am not sure how and I am not sure where.

If those words came out of your mouth or if that thought went through your head, welcome to the answers to all your questions (with a little helpful advice thrown in for good measure). We call it the National Football Post Super Bowl Betting Guide and it will gather all the research our team has done over the past two weeks and organize it all on one page.

Should I bet on Super Bowl 56?

We are not here to tell you that you should, but we are here to tell that an estimated 31 million Americans will do so and they will wager $8 billion. The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimated that 23.2 million people in the US would wager around $4.3 billion on last year. The handle (amount wagered) nearly doubled in a year in part because many states finally legalized online betting in 2021.

Where should I bet Super Bowl 56?

Again, we are not here to tell you what to do, but NFP is sponsored by two online sportsbooks which happen to be official betting partners of the NFL. So, if you have seen Draft Kings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook in your Instagram feed or Twitter accounts (and all over your TV coverage), those are safe, legal, respected and fair sportsbooks that cater to Americans. Not all states have regulated sports betting, but clicking those links will send to the site where you can sign up and bet.

In New Jersey, we recommend SugarHouse Sportsbook, one of the earliest mobile betting providers and in Michigan, we see BetRivers as a great choice. Both are brands of Rush Gaming, another legit sportsbook with mobile and land-based betting operations around the country.

Oh yeah, who is playing?

The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC Championship and the Cincinnati Bengals rode an underdog streak to claim the AFC Championship. The Rams are small 4-point favorites and play the game at home in SoFi Stadium. The total (or OVER UNDER betting line) was around 49 points. Need a quick tutorial on betting the point spread or how to bet OVER UNDERs?

How can I bet on Super Bowl 56?

This is the biggest betting event of the year, so sportsbooks make sure there is plenty of unique options to bet. When we say plenty, we mean an impossibly crazy amount, basically anything you can imagine, you can bet.

Point Spread – everyone’s favorite bet, you pick a team and hope they ‘cover the spread.’ If the Rams are favored by four points, that means they must win by 5 or more points to win your bet.

OVER UNDER – you bet whether the total number of pints scored together by both teams will be higher or lower than a certain number. In this case, its 49 points. So if you bet OVER and the final score is 30-20, that is 50 points which is higher than 49, so you win your bet.

Props – these are fun bets on other outcomes during the game. Will Cooper Kupp score a TD? Will Joe Mixon rush for more than 50 yards? Will the quarterbacks combine to pass for more than 500 yards? There are millions of options, choose the safe bets or the longshots and lay your bets! Also simple bets like who will win the Super Bowl coin toss are available.

Parlays – when you bet on two or more things to happen in a single bet, that is a parlay. They can be fun and profitable and pay out much bigger odds because its hard to make a bet where all three things happen correctly.

Do you make Super Bowl picks?

Sometimes we are good, sometimes we are lousy (like most gamblers) but we always invest in research and come up with the best bets we can recommend. We have analysis on why the Bengals can cover, why the Rams can cover, props based on who will score TDs in the game, props based on stats during the games, parlay wagers, betting trends information and much more.

So, check a few articles, and then check our sponsor sportsbooks who are offering Bet $5, Win $280 in Free Bets promotions among other great deals for new customers.

Why the Rams Will CoverLA analysis by Deeg

Why the Bengals Will CoverCincy analysis by Gagnon

Anytime TD Scorer Prop PicksTee Higgins and more

Parlays Picks Article3 Leg Prediction Pays7-1

6 Best Prop PicksFeatures stars Cooper Kupp and Joe Mixon

List of QB PropsJoe Burrow vs Matthew Stafford from Draft Kings

Super Bowl MVP BettingQBs almost always win

List of Super Bowl Parlay BetsFanDuel betting options, click and bet

This Coin Toss Bet Has Hit 7 straight yearsWin the toss, lose the game

Super Bowl Betting TrendsDecades of cool streaks and recent angles

