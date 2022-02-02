Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with linebacker Justin Hollins (58) after he forced a fumble against the Chicago Bears in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl MVP Betting Odds

February 02, 2022 - Brenden Deeg

Defensive players rarely top the Super Bowl MVP betting odds table since they have won the award just twice in 18 years.

However, the last player to do it – Von Miller in Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos – is playing in Super Bowl 56 while his defensive line colleague Aaron Donald is a legit threat to take the award.

Donald, arguably the best defensive player of the previous 20 years, was sitting at 17-1 odds over at FanDuel. Meanwhile Miller was a distant 50-1 as the LA Rams try to terrorize the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line (which allowed the most sacks in the NFL this year).

As usual, its the quarterbacks at the top of the table, but Super Bowl 56 shapes up as a unique betting opportunity for bettors trying to predict the MVP.

QBs Top Super Bowl MVP Betting Odds

The quarterbacks top the list, with Matthew Stafford having the best odds at +115 at FanDuel. If Stafford throws a couple of TD passes and the Rams win the game, you can bank on him winning this award.

It would take a dominant defensive game or another dazzling Cooper Kupp performance to take this away from Stafford. The same can be said about Joe Burrow, who is at +230 to win the award at FanDuel. Quarterbacks have won the award nine of the last 12 Super Bowls. 

WRs on the List?

Wide receivers have been an afterthought for this award, winning it only seven times in 55 Super Bowls and only twice in the last 13 years. That could change with the wide receiver talent in this game. Kupp is sitting at +550, which is not great value, but you have to consider he was the best non-quarterback in the league this year.

The real value is with Ja’Marr Chase, who has +2200 odds to win the award at FanDuel. Chase is averaging 116 yards over his last six games and has been one of the best receivers in the league this season. 

Here is a full list of the Super Bowl MVP odds at FanDuel.

Super Bowl LVI MVP Odds

Matthew Stafford +115
Joe Burrow +230
Cooper Kupp +550
Ja’Marr Chase +2200
Aaron Donald +1700
Odell Beckham Jr. +2500
Cam Akers +3200
Tee Higgins +4000
Joe Mixon +4000
Von Miller +5000
Sony Michel +7500
Kendall Blanton +10000
Tyler Higbee +8500
Van Jefferson +7500
Tyler Boyd +9000
Trey Hendrickson +10000
Samaje Perine +10000
Evan McPherson +10000
Jalen Ramsey +8500
Sam Hubbard +15000
Eli Apple +15000
Vonn Bell +15000
Drew Sample +20000
Trent Taylor +20000
Troy Reeder +24000
Leonard Floyd +20000
Chidobe Awuzie +21000
Jessie Bates III +21000
Chris Evans +24000
BJ Hill +25000
DJ Reader +30000
Eric Weddle +47000
Ben Skowronek +30000
Kevin Huber +50000

