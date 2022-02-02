Defensive players rarely top the Super Bowl MVP betting odds table since they have won the award just twice in 18 years.
However, the last player to do it – Von Miller in Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos – is playing in Super Bowl 56 while his defensive line colleague Aaron Donald is a legit threat to take the award.
Donald, arguably the best defensive player of the previous 20 years, was sitting at 17-1 odds over at FanDuel. Meanwhile Miller was a distant 50-1 as the LA Rams try to terrorize the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line (which allowed the most sacks in the NFL this year).
As usual, its the quarterbacks at the top of the table, but Super Bowl 56 shapes up as a unique betting opportunity for bettors trying to predict the MVP.