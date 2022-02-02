QBs Top Super Bowl MVP Betting Odds

The quarterbacks top the list, with Matthew Stafford having the best odds at +115 at FanDuel. If Stafford throws a couple of TD passes and the Rams win the game, you can bank on him winning this award.

It would take a dominant defensive game or another dazzling Cooper Kupp performance to take this away from Stafford. The same can be said about Joe Burrow, who is at +230 to win the award at FanDuel. Quarterbacks have won the award nine of the last 12 Super Bowls.

WRs on the List?

Wide receivers have been an afterthought for this award, winning it only seven times in 55 Super Bowls and only twice in the last 13 years. That could change with the wide receiver talent in this game. Kupp is sitting at +550, which is not great value, but you have to consider he was the best non-quarterback in the league this year.

The real value is with Ja’Marr Chase, who has +2200 odds to win the award at FanDuel. Chase is averaging 116 yards over his last six games and has been one of the best receivers in the league this season.

Here is a full list of the Super Bowl MVP odds at FanDuel.

Super Bowl LVI MVP Odds

Matthew Stafford +115

Joe Burrow +230

Cooper Kupp +550

Ja’Marr Chase +2200

Aaron Donald +1700

Odell Beckham Jr. +2500

Cam Akers +3200

Tee Higgins +4000

Joe Mixon +4000

Von Miller +5000

Sony Michel +7500

Kendall Blanton +10000

Tyler Higbee +8500

Van Jefferson +7500

Tyler Boyd +9000

Trey Hendrickson +10000

Samaje Perine +10000

Evan McPherson +10000

Jalen Ramsey +8500

Sam Hubbard +15000

Eli Apple +15000

Vonn Bell +15000

Drew Sample +20000

Trent Taylor +20000

Troy Reeder +24000

Leonard Floyd +20000

Chidobe Awuzie +21000

Jessie Bates III +21000

Chris Evans +24000

BJ Hill +25000

DJ Reader +30000

Eric Weddle +47000

Ben Skowronek +30000

Kevin Huber +50000

