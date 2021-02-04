The pregame bet is down, the coin toss wager is locked and now the Super Bowl National Anthem props are ready to roll.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the first duet since Super Bowl 40 when Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin went OVER 2 minutes and 9 seconds. Check out our favorite anthem prop bets and get your wagering account ready by clicking on the sportsbooks in your state.

BetRivers (Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, Iowa) and SugarHouse (New Jersey)

National Anthem OVER 1:57 (-108)

Don’t bother trying to find an Eric Church clip of him singing the National Anthem. It does not exist. He will be teaming up with Jazmine Sullivan for the first duet performance at the Super Bowl since 2006. Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin hit 2:08 that performance.

When multiple people are singing, it’s easy for them to get caught up in the moment and take their time. Also, Church will most likely be wielding his guitar in this performance. That could add on a few more seconds. The over is play.

Which Quarterback will be shown first during the Anthem? (Brady -130)

Last week both the Packers and the Bills stayed in their dressing rooms during the anthem, so there’s not much to go off here. This is purely speculation, but how can they not show Tom Brady first?

He is about to appear in his 10th Super Bowl and is the main attraction of this game to non-diehard football fans. The camera is attracted to Brady.

Which Tight End will be shown first during the Anthem? (Kelce -130)

Kelce is the better player right now, so I will have to roll with him. Gronk has almost become an afterthought of this Buccaneers team, considering Brady and Arians have taken over the spotlight. Kelce was the first Chiefs player shown during the anthem in the Conference Championship game.

Which coach to be shown first during the national anthem? (Arians -110)

Again, last week both of these coaches did not have to compete with the opposing coach, so there is not much to go off. However, Arians was the first person shown on the Buccaneers, while Reid was the third person shown by the Chiefs. Bruce is the second biggest star on the Buccaneers besides Tom Brady. Taking him at -110 would be my play for this bet.

Past anthem details:

SB Anthem Singer Time 54 Demi Lovato 1.50 53 Gladys Knight 1.47 52 Pink 1:53 51 Luke Bryan 2:04 50 Lady Gaga 2:19 49 Idina Menzel 2:04 48 Renee Fleming 1:54 47 Alicia Keys 2:35 46 Kelly Clarkson 1:34 45 Christina Aguilera 1:53 44 Carrie Underwood 1:47 43 Jennifer Hudson 2:10 42 Jordin Sparks 1:54 41 Billy Joel 1:30 40 Aaron Neville & Aretha 2:09

Courtesy of BetONSuperBowl.com