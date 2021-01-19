Oct 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the first quarter of a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers Packers NFC Title Game Pick

January 19, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Since 1980, Tampa Bay has played at Lambeau 16 times and lost 15 times. Warm weather teams tend to struggle in the tundra at Lambeau. Snow is also in the forecast for Sunday in Green Bay.

Having said all this, the Bucs have been very solid on the road this year. They have won seven straight and 11 of their last 13 on the road. The Packers are just too tough to beat on the road in the playoffs.

They are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games and we see them winning this by at least a touchdown.

Bucs Packers Odds: Green Bay -3, Total 51 | Matchup Report

Buccaneers Packers playoff pick

 

Why Green Bay will cover

Green Bay’s worst game of the season came back in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Tampa took that game 38-10, and I bet you Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have not forgotten about that game.

The revenge factor is definitely something to keep in mind for this game. It’s also tough to beat a good team twice in one season. 

The Packers finished 1st in the NFL in giveaways, only turning the ball over 11 times all season. The Buccaneers are going to struggle if they can’t force any turnovers. How can you possibly bet against the Packers right now? Their offense has scored an average of 33 points in the last eight games. 

Why Tampa Bay will cover the spread

Tom Brady is headed to his fourteenth conference championship in twenty seasons. Unbelievable. He is playing some of the best football of his career the last six weeks, which is remarkable considering his age. He has 16 touchdowns and just one interception during that stretch. 

When the Packers can run the ball, they are virtually unstoppable. Last week they ran for 188 yards, which was the difference in the game. Good luck running against the Bucs defense. The Bucs defense finished 1st in rushing yards allowed per game. 

Bucs vs Packers pick

The Packers are simply the best team in the league right now. They played a perfect game against the Rams last week. They are 12-1 SU and 10-3 ATS in their last 13 Sunday home games. Give me the Packers as the favorites. 

