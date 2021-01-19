Buccaneers Packers NFC Title Game Pick

Why Green Bay will cover

Green Bay’s worst game of the season came back in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Tampa took that game 38-10, and I bet you Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have not forgotten about that game.

The revenge factor is definitely something to keep in mind for this game. It’s also tough to beat a good team twice in one season.

The Packers finished 1st in the NFL in giveaways, only turning the ball over 11 times all season. The Buccaneers are going to struggle if they can’t force any turnovers. How can you possibly bet against the Packers right now? Their offense has scored an average of 33 points in the last eight games.

Why Tampa Bay will cover the spread

Tom Brady is headed to his fourteenth conference championship in twenty seasons. Unbelievable. He is playing some of the best football of his career the last six weeks, which is remarkable considering his age. He has 16 touchdowns and just one interception during that stretch.

When the Packers can run the ball, they are virtually unstoppable. Last week they ran for 188 yards, which was the difference in the game. Good luck running against the Bucs defense. The Bucs defense finished 1st in rushing yards allowed per game.

Bucs vs Packers pick

The Packers are simply the best team in the league right now. They played a perfect game against the Rams last week. They are 12-1 SU and 10-3 ATS in their last 13 Sunday home games. Give me the Packers as the favorites.