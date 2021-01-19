Buccaneers Packers NFC Title Game Pick

Since 1980, Tampa Bay has played at Lambeau 16 times and lost 15 times. Warm weather teams tend to struggle in the tundra at Lambeau. Snow is also in the forecast for Sunday in Green Bay.
Having said all this, the Bucs have been very solid on the road this year. They have won seven straight and 11 of their last 13 on the road. The Packers are just too tough to beat on the road in the playoffs.
They are 7-2 ATS in their last nine playoff games and we see them winning this by at least a touchdown.
Bucs Packers Odds: Green Bay -3, Total 51 | Matchup Report
Buccaneers Packers playoff pick