Tyler Higbee Anytime TD Scorer +275

Tyler Higbee has been a solid TE for the Rams this year. He has 23 catches for 296 yards and 3 TDs on the season.

The Bucs are susceptible to opposing TEs. They have allowed the 10th most fantasy points to TEs this season, and Higbee has been very steady with his targets. He has 10 targets the last two games, and should see 5-10 targets tonight. The Bucs will be focused on slowing down Woods and Kupp, so Higbee will get some looks in the red zone.

Josh Reynolds Anytime TD Scorer +300

This is my favorite bet of the night. Reynolds has been a beast the last four games. He has 32 targets, 18 catches for 235 yards and 2 TDs in his last four games.

He has the most targets on the team in that stretch, and getting him at +300 odds is a steal. It’s not often you can get a guy with 19 targets in his last two games at +300 odds.

Rob Gronkowski Anytime TD Scorer +137

After a slow start to the season, Gronkowski is finally getting going. In his last five games, he has 29 targets, 17 catches for 234 yards and 4 TDs.

The Rams have one of the best defenses in the NFL and the Bucs have so many options on offense. Finding value for anytime TD is tricky, but the Rams have been shaky against TEs this year. Gronk definitely has the best value for the Bucs.

Chris Godwin Under 60.5 Receiving Yards

If Godwin was on 20 other teams in the NFL, he would be their top receiver. Unfortunately he is on a Bucs team that has so many options.

Since Antonio Brown was brought in, Godwin’s role in the offense has diminished. The Rams allow the fewest fantasy points to WRs, and I think Godwin is the odd man out tonight.

Tom Brady Under 285.5 Passing Yards

The Rams defense has been serverely underrated this year. They rank 8th in overall defense DVOA, and give up the 2nd fewest passing yards per game.

Brady could struggle tonight. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are as good as it gets in the NFL. The Rams have only allowed a QB to throw more than 286 yards once this season, and that happened back in Week 3.

