Bucs Saints Playoff Pick, More of the Same?

WHY THE BUCCANEERS WILL COVER the spread

This was the first time Brady has ever lost to one team twice in a season. Does anybody want to confidently predict it’ll suddenly happen three times in a four-month span? That’s tough to wrap your head around, which is why taking three points in a mostly-empty Superdome does have its merits.

Consider, too, that the Saints have flamed out in either their first or second playoff game in each of their last three postseason “runs.” They seem to hit a wall this time of year, top offensive weapons Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas don’t appear to be 100 percent and the Bucs are on absolute fire offensively.

WHY THE SAINTS WILL COVER the spread

Tampa’s top-rated run defense might be able to take Kamara away on the ground, but at least he’ll play and he is of course more than just a runner. He should make an impact as a receiver for Brees, while Tampa Bay’s offense might be without top back Ronald Jones II against a run D that ranks second to only Tampa Bay’s in terms of DVOA.

Brady has been more of a factor than Brees lately, but the Saints have the overall defensive advantage on paper, they’re healthier (Tampa Bay also lost starting guard Alex Cappa to injury last week) and the Saints sure as hell seem to have their number.

BUCCANEERS SAINTS PLAYOFF PICK

The Saints defense has given up just 16 points the last two weeks, and Brees is gaining some post-injury steam now. They’re due for one final run, possibly before Brees retires. This won’t be a blowout, and the push is definitely in play, but the Saints are the smart bet.