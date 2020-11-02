Bucs vs Giants Pick, Monday Night Football Analysis

Through seven games, these two teams are going in complete opposite directions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at 5-2 and have won back-to-back games after a loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 5.
The New York Giants are 1-6 and are on 10 days rest after a last second loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. I just can’t wrap my head around taking the Giants at +13, the second biggest home dog number in their history, when they are 1-6 with no legitimate threat on offense.
The risk is laying 13 points on a road team that has never given so many points in a road game. While the Giants bite hard as road underdogs, they are toothless as home underdogs, losing 8 in a row ATS and 12 of 13 in this situation. Regardless, I like the Buccaneers to cover in this one.