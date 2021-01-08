Tampa Bay Washington Wild Card Preview

Home underdogs in the Wild Card round have done fairly well. They are 26-14 ATS, however this game might be a little different than most.
Washington will be only the fifth team in NFL history to make the playoffs with a losing record. They will be hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won five in a row and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into the playoffs.
Washington is going to have some trouble putting up points. Take Tampa Bay as the big road favorite here.
Tampa Bay Washington Wild Card Pick, Odds: Washington +8, Total 44.5 | Matchup Report