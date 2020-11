Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens entered this year as a Super Bowl contender due to the rise of Lamar Jackson and their ferocious defense. Their defense has been as advertised, however Lamar has struggled. He ranks 18th in QBR, and is struggling when he’s forced to throw the ball deep.

This game will be where he gets the offense going. The Titans defense has been mediocre this year, ranking 24th in total DVOA defense, and allowing more than 30 points in a game five times this season. The Titans give up 7.9 fantasy points to TEs this season, so this is a perfect matchup for Mark Andrews to get back to 2019 form.

The Ravens defense has been holding this team together. They are ranked 6th in total DVOA defense, and are 6th in sacks per game. Ryan Tannehill has struggled recently and this is another terrible matchup for him.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

After starting 5-0, the Titans have now lost three of their last four games, and are fighting for their lives in the AFC South. Last time these teams played, the Titans ran all over them. Derrick Henry had 30 carries for 195 yards and became a sensation with his hard nosed running.

The Ravens run defense is shaky. Damian Harris ran for 121 yards on 22 carries against the Ravens last week, which allowed the Patriots to control the clock. The Titans need to have a similar game plan as the Patriots did last week.

Force Lamar into third and long situations, and make him beat you with his arm.

Titans Ravens pick

The Ravens played down to their competition last week, and I don’t think that happens in back to back weeks. They will be looking for revenge after last year’s playoff game, so they should come out firing in this game.

I like the Ravens in this spot. They bounce back and cover the 5-point spread.