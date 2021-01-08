Why the Ravens will cover the spread

The Ravens are red hot heading into the playoffs. After starting the season 6-5, they ripped off five straight wins to finish the year 11-5. John Harbaugh does not get enough credit for the job he has done with the Ravens this year.

Baltimore’s rushing attack is elite. They finished the year leading the league in yards per game on the ground with 192. They have a three headed monster on the ground with Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards and J.K Dobbins. All three of them provide something different for defenses to watch.

The Titans pass defense is atrocious. They are ranked 30th in DVOA pass defense, and finished 29th in passing yards allowed per game. I think Jackson is going to dominate.

Why the Titans will cover the spread

Ryan Tannehill has established himself as one of the best Quarterbacks in the league. He finished the year 5th in passer rating, and was able to lead one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. The Titans finished 4th in offensive DVOA. A big part of that offense is Derrick Henry.

Henry has dominated the Ravens in the last year. In those two games, he has run for a combined 328 yards, and the Ravens seem to have no answer for him. As bad as the Titans pass defense has been, their run defense has been just below average. They are capable of slowing down the Ravens rushing attack.

Titans Ravens Wild Card Pick

Baltimore is the last team in the NFL I would want to be playing right now. They are absolutely rolling, while the Titans have sort of limped in the playoffs as they got blown out by Green Bay back in Week 16. The Ravens are a safe bet at -3.5 and many OVER trends dominate Tennessee’s recent past, although the ground attack of both teams makes that results questionable here.