After being eliminated by the Tennessee Titans last year in the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens will be looking for some revenge on Wild Card weekend.
The Ravens have been one of the best teams to bet on the last two years. They have covered 6 straight and are 19-7-1 ATS in their last 27 games.
They are my dark horse to win the Super Bowl. Give me the Ravens as road favorites in this one as they have numerous positive ATS trends, according to Trend Dummy. OVER bettors will also find a ton of compelling trends on the Titans.
Titans Ravens Wild Card Pick, Odds: Tennessee +3.5, Total 54.5 | Matchup Report