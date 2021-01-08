Nov 22, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) dives for a second quarter touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

January 08, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

After being eliminated by the Tennessee Titans last year in the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens will be looking for some revenge on Wild Card weekend.

The Ravens have been one of the best teams to bet on the last two years. They have covered 6 straight and are 19-7-1 ATS in their last 27 games.

They are my dark horse to win the Super Bowl. Give me the Ravens as road favorites in this one as they have numerous positive ATS trends, according to Trend Dummy. OVER bettors will also find a ton of compelling trends on the Titans.

Titans Ravens Wild Card Pick, Odds: Tennessee +3.5, Total 54.5 | Matchup Report 

Why the Ravens will cover the spread

The Ravens are red hot heading into the playoffs. After starting the season 6-5, they ripped off five straight wins to finish the year 11-5. John Harbaugh does not get enough credit for the job he has done with the Ravens this year. 

Baltimore’s rushing attack is elite. They finished the year leading the league in yards per game on the ground with 192. They have a three headed monster on the ground with Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards and J.K Dobbins. All three of them provide something different for defenses to watch. 

The Titans pass defense is atrocious. They are ranked 30th in DVOA pass defense, and finished 29th in passing yards allowed per game. I think Jackson is going to dominate. 

Why the Titans will cover the spread

Ryan Tannehill has established himself as one of the best Quarterbacks in the league. He finished the year 5th in passer rating, and was able to lead one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. The Titans finished 4th in offensive DVOA. A big part of that offense is Derrick Henry. 

Henry has dominated the Ravens in the last year. In those two games, he has run for a combined 328 yards, and the Ravens seem to have no answer for him. As bad as the Titans pass defense has been, their run defense has been just below average. They are capable of slowing down the Ravens rushing attack. 

Baltimore is the last team in the NFL I would want to be playing right now. They are absolutely rolling, while the Titans have sort of limped in the playoffs as they got blown out by Green Bay back in Week 16. The Ravens are a safe bet at -3.5 and many OVER trends dominate Tennessee’s recent past, although the ground attack of both teams makes that results questionable here.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
