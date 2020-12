WHY THE TITANS WILL COVER THE SPREAD

Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the verge of a second consecutive rushing title thanks to 733 yards in his last five games, and the Titans have averaged a ridiculous 37.4 points per game during that stretch. That’s trouble for the Green Bay defense, which ranks in the bottom 12 in the league in terms of DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) against the run.

And while the Packers have six blowout wins under their belt this season, they’ve got just one straight-up victory over a team that currently possesses a winning record. Now they have to deal with a well-coached, experienced and resilient Tennessee team with a limited home-crowd advantage and 3.5 points on the line.

WHY THE PACKERS WILL COVER THE SPREAD

You never know when Aaron Rodgers is going to go off, especially against a vulnerable defense at Lambeau in prime time. If MVP frontrunner and future Hall of Famer is feeling it, we’ll likely look back at that hook as a trap.

Plus, the Titans have been prone to some sudden duds this season. They get rolling and then they lose to the Cincinnati Bengals, get blown out by the Indianapolis Colts or give up 38 first-half points to the Cleveland Browns. You have to account for that in your calculus.

TITANS PACKERS BETTING PICK

Ultimately, the 3.5 points are too tempting when you consider how well Tennessee is playing, how little experience Green Bay has at beating contenders and the matchup dynamics with Henry and the Packers defense. The moneyline is a temptation here, but at least take those 3.5 points.

