Titans Colts Pick, Odds, Trends

The Indianapolis Colts have been money against the Tennessee Titans in recent years. They are 17-7 ATS in their last 20 games, and 20-4 SU in their last 24 meetings, including a road win earlier this season.
Both teams are 7-3 and both come off big wins. The Titans won in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens, while the Colts beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31. The winner becomes the AFC South leader with just a few weeks left in the season.
I have been very impressed with the Colts lately, and will continue to ride them as small home favorites here. And for NFL totals betting, an interesting trend courtesy of Trend Dummy – 16 of the past 22 meetings here have played UNDER the total. Colleague Brad Gagnon thinks the OVER hits easily.
Titans Colts Pick, Odds: Indianapolis -3, Total 51.5 at BetRivers Indiana | Matchup Report