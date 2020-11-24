Thanksgiving Day NFL Betting Trends

Thanksgiving Trends

Houston at Detroit +2.5, Total 51 | Matchup Report

Houston tends to win SU as favorites, as their 17-5 SU run in their last 22 games indicates. This is a small spread against a bad team on a short week. The Lions trend OVER at home if you prefer to handicap totals.

Texans are 2-9 ATS past 11 Thursday games

OVER in 10 of Detroit’s last 11 games at home.

Washington at Dallas -3, Total 46 | Matchup Report

How pathetic is this? The winner will be 4-7 and in first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys hold a dramatic home edge over Washington in the past decades but are terrible as favorites. Washington has lost 10 of 11 Thursday road games, but Dallas is equally inept in Thursday home games. Good luck figuring this one out.

Dallas is 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games as the favorite.

Dallas is 19-5 SU in their last 24 games at home against Washington.

Dallas is 13-5 ATS in their last 18 divisional games.

Washington is 1-10 SU, 3-8 ATS last 11 Thursday road games.

Dallas is 3-8 ATS in their last 11 Thursday home games.

Washington is 2-12 SU in their last 14 divisional games.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh -4.5, Total 45 | Matchup Report

Weird Week 12 alert! Ravens have won 12 straight in this week. Steelers are 5-14-1 ATS in their last 20 Thursdays. What does that mean? Everything or nothing, don’t shoot the messenger. There is also a weird Thursday angle here and beware the Ravens as dogs (9-1 ATS streak).

Steelers have won 10 straight and are 17-4 SU dating back to 2019.

Pittsburgh is now 15-2 SU in their last 17 games played in November.

Baltimore is 10-1 SU in their last 11 road games.

Baltimore is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as the underdog.

Baltimore is 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 Thursday road games.

Pittsburgh is 8-1 SU in their last 9 Thursday home games.

