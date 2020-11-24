Thanksgiving Day NFL Betting Trends

Thanksgiving Day wagering angles set the table for a full menu of Week 12 NFL betting trends to satisfy your football appetite. Ok enough of the turkey/hunger stuff, let’s get to the real meat of the data in our weekly deep dive into the NFL database.
The first two matchups are not exactly glamorous, with the Houston Texas small road favorites in Detroit and Washington gets a field goal in an NFC East battle at Dallas, which shouldn’t be important, but it is because the division is a train wreck.
The late game is a tasty entrée (sorry I did it again) with a divisional clash in Pittsburgh where the host Steelers lay 4.5 points (as of Tuesday at BetRivers) against Baltimore. The Ravens are suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs.
So here goes with more Week 12 NFL betting trends coming later.