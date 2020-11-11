Titans Colts Prop Bets: Brown, Taylor, Firkser

A.J Brown Anytime TD Scorer +120

Since A.J Brown has returned from injury, he has been on an absolute tear. He has 26 catches on 40 targets, for 428 yards and 6 TDs.

Brown has destroyed teams in the red zone this season. He has a TD in five straight games, and has been Ryan Tannehill’s top option there. I expect Tannehill to continue to look Brown’s way – why would he mess with success?

The Colts own the second-ranked DVOA rush defense, so Derrick Henry might struggle to get any momentum going. I’m expecting the Titans to throw the ball more than they normally would considering how good the Colts are against the run.

Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD Scorer +125

The Colts are a hard team to figure out for anytime TD scorer props. The backfield is crowded with three guys who are currently sharing carries, and they also have a crowded Tight End room. With those factors considered, I will go with their top RB in Jonathan Taylor at +125.

Taylor has been a bit of a disappointment this year. The Colts selected him in the second round of this year’s draft, and has failed to take sole possession of the Colts starting RB position. Taylor is still the top RB, even if Frank Reich is going with the hot hand. Getting a team’s top RB at +125 odds is too juicy to pass up, so I’m rolling with Taylor.

Longshot Pick of the night: Anthony Firkser +350

My longshot pick of the night goes to TE Anthony Firkser. He does have a stable roll in the Titans offense, as he does have 20 targets in his last four games.

The Colts have allowed 16 catches for 156 yards to opposing TEs the last two games. Firkser provides the best value for a backup position player.

