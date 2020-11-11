Titans Colts Prop Bets: Brown, Taylor, Firkser

With the recent success of my Anytime TD scorer prop bets, I have pledged to focus on this style of prop pick for the next while. That means the Thursday Night Football clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans will have three such predictions.
The Titans Colts prop bets we are promoting here focus on A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor and a longshot bet on backup TE Anthony Firkser. The Colts were 1.5-point underdogs as of Wednesday, but read the game preview to check on injury updates and line moves.
