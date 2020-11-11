Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Titans Colts Prop Bets: Brown, Taylor, Firkser

November 11, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

With the recent success of my Anytime TD scorer prop bets, I have pledged to focus on this style of prop pick for the next while. That means the  Thursday Night Football clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans will have three such predictions.

The Titans Colts prop bets we are promoting here focus on A.J. Brown, Jonathan Taylor and a longshot bet on backup TE Anthony Firkser. The Colts were 1.5-point underdogs as of Wednesday, but read the game preview to check on injury updates and line moves.

Colts fans can also find hundreds of prop bets on this game at BetRivers Indiana.

A.J Brown Anytime TD Scorer +120 

Since A.J Brown has returned from injury, he has been on an absolute tear. He has 26 catches on 40 targets, for 428 yards and 6 TDs. 

Brown has destroyed teams in the red zone this season. He has a TD in five straight games, and has been Ryan Tannehill’s top option there. I expect Tannehill to continue to look Brown’s way – why would he mess with success? 

The Colts own the second-ranked DVOA rush defense, so Derrick Henry might struggle to get any momentum going. I’m expecting the Titans to throw the ball more than they normally would considering how good the Colts are against the run. 

[ Bet now at BetRivers Indiana ]

Jonathan Taylor Anytime TD Scorer +125

The Colts are a hard team to figure out for anytime TD scorer props. The backfield is crowded with three guys who are currently sharing carries, and they also have a crowded Tight End room. With those factors considered, I will go with their top RB in Jonathan Taylor at +125. 

Taylor has been a bit of a disappointment this year. The Colts selected him in the second round of this year’s draft, and has failed to take sole possession of the Colts starting RB position. Taylor is still the top RB, even if Frank Reich is going with the hot hand. Getting a team’s top RB at +125 odds is too juicy to pass up, so I’m rolling with Taylor. 

[ Bet now at BetRivers Indiana ]

Longshot Pick of the night: Anthony Firkser +350

My longshot pick of the night goes to TE Anthony Firkser. He does have a stable roll in the Titans offense, as he does have 20 targets in his last four games. 

The Colts have allowed 16 catches for 156 yards to opposing TEs the last two games. Firkser provides the best value for a backup position player. 

[ Bet now at BetRivers Indiana ]

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Upcoming Games

Nov 12th, 8:20 PM

Indianapolis 0 -110

Tennessee 0 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +13 -110

Green Bay -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Washington +3.5 -110

Detroit -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Houston +3 -120

Cleveland -3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -3.5 -120

NY Giants +3.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -5 -110

Carolina +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:05 PM

LA Chargers +2.5 -110

Miami -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:05 PM

Denver +5 -110

Las Vegas -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:05 PM

Buffalo +2 -110

Arizona -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:25 PM

Cincinnati +7.5 -110

Pittsburgh -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:25 PM

Seattle +1.5 -110

LA Rams -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +9 -110

New Orleans -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 8:20 PM

Baltimore -7 -110

New England +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 16th, 8:15 PM

Minnesota -2.5 +100

Chicago +2.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 8:20 PM

Arizona +5.5 -110

Seattle -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats