Underdogs Stay Hot in Week 9, Cover 11 Spreads

Just like in Week 8, underdogs stay hot in Week 9. Dogs bit the favorites in 11 out of 14 games, which makes it back to back weeks of double digit wins for the dogs.
Trend Dummy cautioned bettors about the huge road favorite in the Pittsburgh vs Dallas game, where the Steelers came in riding a 1-12 ATS streak as double digit favorites. They barely escaped with an SU win.
The biggest surprise of the week was how well the Jets played. The biggest non-surprise of the week was how the Jets managed to lose a game they should have won. Even though, they busted up a Patriots trend as a double-digit favorite.
Check out the Week 10 NFL odds and watch line moves during the week to see if the dogs will have their day again.