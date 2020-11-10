Nov 1, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hands off to running back Lamical Perine (22) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Underdogs Stay Hot in Week 9, Cover 11 Spreads

November 10, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Just like in Week 8, underdogs stay hot in Week 9. Dogs bit the favorites in 11 out of 14 games, which makes it back to back weeks of double digit wins for the dogs.

Trend Dummy cautioned bettors about the huge road favorite in the Pittsburgh vs Dallas game, where the Steelers came in riding a 1-12 ATS streak as double digit favorites. They barely escaped with an SU win.

The biggest surprise of the week was how well the Jets played. The biggest non-surprise of the week was how the Jets managed to lose a game they should have won. Even though, they busted up a Patriots trend as a double-digit favorite.

Check out the Week 10 NFL odds and watch line moves during the week to see if the dogs will have their day again.

Underdog Winners in Week 9

Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins 

What a game this turned out to be. From start to finish this game had me on the edge of my seat. The Dolphins entered the game as 6-point underdogs, and pulled out a 34-31 win after a missed game-tying field goal by Zane Gonzalaz with 1:53 remaining. 

The story of this game was the play of the starting QBs. Kyler Murray was fantastic, and is quickly becoming everyone’s favorite player to watch. He had 283 yards and 4 TDs, and completed 80% of his passes.

Tua Tagavailoa went toe to toe with him, throwing for 248 yards and 2 TDs, and shut down his critics that were disappointed in his 93 yard debut. The league is in good hands with these young QBs. 

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys 

The Steelers are now 8-0, after squeaking out a win against the Dallas Cowboys. They have now won their last three games by a combined 12 points, as they continue to find themselves in close games. 

Pittsburgh was 14 point underdogs at kickoff, and were down 13-0 at one point. The Garrett Gilbert led Cowboys put up a good fight, and went into their bag of tricks to keep this game close. The highlight of the night was the trickery on this punt return, which turned out to be the highlight of the year for Mike McCarthy. 

New England Patriots vs New York Jets

The Jets put up a good fight, but just couldn’t hold on in the end. The Jets are now 2-7 ATS, but fall to 0-9 and stay in 1st place in the race for Trevor Lawrence. 

The Patriots offense looked a lot different on Monday Night. The field was opened up for Cam Newton, and Josh McDaniels let him sling it around. He finished with 279 yards, completed 77% of his passes, and led them on a game winning drive with .55 seconds left.

It looks like the Patriots have found a starting caliber WR in Jakobi Meyers. He had 169 yards on 12 receptions, and was Newton’s safety net all night.

Upcoming Games

Nov 12th, 8:20 PM

Indianapolis +2 -110

Tennessee -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +13.5 -110

Green Bay -13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Washington +3.5 -120

Detroit -3.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Houston +3 -120

Cleveland -3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -3.5 -115

NY Giants +3.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -4.5 -110

Carolina +4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:05 PM

LA Chargers +2.5 -120

Miami -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:05 PM

Denver +5 -110

Las Vegas -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:05 PM

Buffalo +2 -110

Arizona -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:25 PM

Cincinnati +7.5 -110

Pittsburgh -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:25 PM

Seattle +2 -110

LA Rams -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +9 -110

New Orleans -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 15th, 8:20 PM

Baltimore -7 -110

New England +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 16th, 8:15 PM

Minnesota -2.5 +100

Chicago +2.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 19th, 8:20 PM

Arizona +5.5 -110

Seattle -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

