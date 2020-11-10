Underdogs Stay Hot in Week 9, Cover 11 Spreads

Underdog Winners in Week 9

Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins

What a game this turned out to be. From start to finish this game had me on the edge of my seat. The Dolphins entered the game as 6-point underdogs, and pulled out a 34-31 win after a missed game-tying field goal by Zane Gonzalaz with 1:53 remaining.

The story of this game was the play of the starting QBs. Kyler Murray was fantastic, and is quickly becoming everyone’s favorite player to watch. He had 283 yards and 4 TDs, and completed 80% of his passes.

Tua Tagavailoa went toe to toe with him, throwing for 248 yards and 2 TDs, and shut down his critics that were disappointed in his 93 yard debut. The league is in good hands with these young QBs.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys

The Steelers are now 8-0, after squeaking out a win against the Dallas Cowboys. They have now won their last three games by a combined 12 points, as they continue to find themselves in close games.

Pittsburgh was 14 point underdogs at kickoff, and were down 13-0 at one point. The Garrett Gilbert led Cowboys put up a good fight, and went into their bag of tricks to keep this game close. The highlight of the night was the trickery on this punt return, which turned out to be the highlight of the year for Mike McCarthy.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets

The Jets put up a good fight, but just couldn’t hold on in the end. The Jets are now 2-7 ATS, but fall to 0-9 and stay in 1st place in the race for Trevor Lawrence.

The Patriots offense looked a lot different on Monday Night. The field was opened up for Cam Newton, and Josh McDaniels let him sling it around. He finished with 279 yards, completed 77% of his passes, and led them on a game winning drive with .55 seconds left.

It looks like the Patriots have found a starting caliber WR in Jakobi Meyers. He had 169 yards on 12 receptions, and was Newton’s safety net all night.