Washington Pittsburgh Steelers Pick, Preview

Mike Tomlin was not happy after Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers squeezed out a 19-14 win, but played poorly against a team with a dozen replacements due to Covid-19.
This game has been moved to Monday at 5:00, and will be the first of two games that day. The Steelers will take on the Washington Football Team, who beat down the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. In one of my favorite picks of the week, I am taking Washington to cover the 7-point spread.
Washington Pittsburgh Steelers Pick, Odds: Pitt -7, Total 43.5 BetRivers and SugarHouse NJ | Matchup Report