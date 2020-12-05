Washington Pittsburgh Steelers Pick, Preview

Why Washington will cover the spread

Even though it was against the Cowboys, Washington’s win against Dallas was impressive. They won 41-16, and controlled the game from start to finish. Washington’s defense was fantastic, forcing two turnovers and causing chaos in the backfield all game.

They rank 5th in DVOA, and have allowed the 2nd fewest passing yards per game. Chase Young is really starting to come on, and the defensive line as a whole is up there with the best defensive lines in the league.

Alex Smith just has to limit his mistakes, and this team can make some noise down the stretch. Pittsburgh will be without Bud Dupree for the rest of the season, which is a massive loss for the Steelers. Their pass rush won’t be the same without him. Antonio Gibson is also starting to look like a legit weapon for Washington. They will be able to put up some points in this one.

Why Pittsburgh will cover the spread

Even with a less than stellar effort from the Steelers last game, they are still 11-0. They are 11-0 for the first time in franchise history, and are having a tremendous season. Ben Roethlisberger is playing some of the best football of his career at the age of 38.

Even without Dupree, the Steelers defense is still flooded with talent. Washington allows the 3rd most sacks in the NFL, so T.J Watt could have one of those games where he wrecks anything Washington wants to do on offense. The Steelers also have four solid WRs that can matchup anywhere on the field, and they can attack Ronald Darby, who is Washingtons weakest CB.

Washington Pittsburgh Steelers pick

I think Pittsburgh is on upset alert in this game. The Steelers play the Bills on Sunday Night in Week 14, which would mark 3 games in 12 days. This is the definition of a trap game for the Steelers, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Washington wins this game outright. I love Washington in this game.