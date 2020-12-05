Dec 2, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Pittsburgh Steelers Pick, Preview

December 05, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Mike Tomlin was not happy after Wednesday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers squeezed out a 19-14 win, but played poorly against a team with a dozen replacements due to Covid-19.

This game has been moved to Monday at 5:00, and will be the first of two games that day. The Steelers will take on the Washington Football Team, who beat down the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. In one of my favorite picks of the week, I am taking Washington to cover the 7-point spread. 

Washington Pittsburgh Steelers Pick, Odds: Pitt -7, Total 43.5 BetRivers and SugarHouse NJ | Matchup Report 

Why Washington will cover the spread

Even though it was against the Cowboys, Washington’s win against Dallas was impressive. They won 41-16, and controlled the game from start to finish. Washington’s defense was fantastic, forcing two turnovers and causing chaos in the backfield all game. 

They rank 5th in DVOA, and have allowed the 2nd fewest passing yards per game. Chase Young is really starting to come on, and the defensive line as a whole is up there with the best defensive lines in the league. 

Alex Smith just has to limit his mistakes, and this team can make some noise down the stretch. Pittsburgh will be without Bud Dupree for the rest of the season, which is a massive loss for the Steelers. Their pass rush won’t be the same without him. Antonio Gibson is also starting to look like a legit weapon for Washington. They will be able to put up some points in this one. 

Why Pittsburgh will cover the spread

Even with a less than stellar effort from the Steelers last game, they are still 11-0. They are 11-0 for the first time in franchise history, and are having a tremendous season. Ben Roethlisberger is playing some of the best football of his career at the age of 38. 

Even without Dupree, the Steelers defense is still flooded with talent. Washington allows the 3rd most sacks in the NFL, so T.J Watt could have one of those games where he wrecks anything Washington wants to do on offense. The Steelers also have four solid WRs that can matchup anywhere on the field, and they can attack Ronald Darby, who is Washingtons weakest CB. 

Washington Pittsburgh Steelers pick

I think Pittsburgh is on upset alert in this game. The Steelers play the Bills on Sunday Night in Week 14, which would mark 3 games in 12 days. This is the definition of a trap game for the Steelers, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Washington wins this game outright. I love Washington in this game. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
